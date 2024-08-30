Mark Zuckerberg ADMITS censorship mistakes — genuine change of heart or gutless political posturing?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shocked the world with his complete 180-degree reversal on the subject of government control over virtual platforms. In 2018, he was gung ho on government overreach.

But now … not so much.

In a recent letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the tech mogul outs the Biden administration for "repeatedly pressuring" Meta to censor COVID-19 posts and squash the "laptop from hell" story about Hunter Biden in 2021.

Rumor has it Zuckerberg might be trying to align himself with Donald Trump as the likelihood of his return to power swells.

Is the tech giant’s sudden change of heart authentic? Or is he simply reversing course to match the shifting political tides?

Pat Gray and the “Unleashed” team discuss the situation.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“It was every dissenting voice,” corrects Pat, noting that social media censorship went far beyond ridding the internet of COVID narratives and Hunter Biden chatter.



But despite being asked point-blank if the administration was pressuring social media companies to shut down free speech, Jen Psaki, who was Biden’s press secretary at the time, stated: “We don’t shut anything down. We don’t block anything. Our point is that there is information that is leading to people not taking the vaccine, and people are dying as a result. And we have a responsibility as a public health matter to raise that issue.”

“So the answer is yes,” Pat translates, making the point that while the government may not have taken down information itself, it bullied social media platforms with “or else” ultimatums.

And now, the reality of government censorship has come to light in Zuckerberg’s admission.

While many are excited about the Meta CEO’s reversal, Pat isn’t convinced it’s a genuine change of heart.

“Why now?” he asks.

Could it be because Zuckerberg is simply playing the tune of the administration he believes is next in line? After all, he is “the guy who's been begging for government regulation on the internet forever.”

To hear more, watch the clip above.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.