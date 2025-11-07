Michelle Obama claims to wield fashion against ‘angry, bitter, black woman’ stereotype

Former first lady Michelle Obama has published a new book called “The Look,” which details her fashion choices throughout Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate campaign, her time in the White House, and today.



“American culture is part of our soft power, and fashion is part of our culture. How did you wield it?” Stephen Colbert asked Obama while promoting her new book on “The Late Show.”

“Carefully, thoughtfully, strategically,” Obama replied.

“When did you realize it was something to wield?” Colbert asked.

“I think right away. I mean, the campaign was beautiful, but you know, I felt the politics of it fast. I learned a lot of lessons about what I had to look out for and how quickly people were willing to take my story and distort it. So I knew very quickly that I had to control every aspect of how I showed up in the world,” she replied.

“It was a race to let the country learn me from me before they learned this other crazy woman that they were talking about, the angry, bitter, black woman that was a terrorist and a danger to her country and didn’t love her country,” she continued.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn’t having it, playing an old audio clip of Obama saying, “For the first time in my adult life, I am proud of my country.”

“For the first time in her adult life, because her husband was nominated for president of the United States, she was then finally proud of her country,” Gray says, annoyed, before playing another audio clip.

“Stereotypes and misconceptions. It makes you feel justified in your ignorance. That’s America,” she said in the old clip.

“We are going to have to make sacrifices. We are going to have to change our conversation. We’re going to have to change our traditions, our history. We’re going to have to move into a different place,” Obama said in another other clip.

“She’s never said one nice thing about this country, nor any kind of self-awareness on her part of anything. She is absolutely — just don’t run for president," executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in.

“She’s not going to,” Gray says, adding, “she hates the country too much.”

