Oprah steps in to SAVE Kamala from disaster

“Unite for America” is an event hosted by Oprah Winfrey, who invited Kamala Harris to speak as her star guest.

The event also featured American citizens who were given the chance to voice their concerns over what’s happening in their country — and not surprisingly, Harris struggled to give straightforward answers.

“When you become president, what would be your specific steps to strengthening the border?” one man named Justin asked Harris.

“I, you know, my background was as a prosecutor,” Harris began. “So this is not a theoretical issue for me, this is something I’ve actually worked on.”

“I take very seriously the importance of having a secure border,” she continued.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” isn’t happy with her answer.

“Why don’t we talk about the fact that you are currently the vice president of the United States of America, tasked with overseeing the border? Huh! Why don’t we discuss that? I’ll tell you why. ‘Cause millions, tens of millions have come across that border on your watch,” Gray says.

Oprah even jumped in at one point to get some laughs from the audience when Harris admitted she was a “gun owner,” acting shocked that Harris would be in possession of a firearm at all.

“I did not know that,” Oprah squealed to laughter from the audience.

“If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot,” Harris confirmed before cackling, “I probably shouldn’t have said that.”

