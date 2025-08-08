Democrat ‘men’ get EMOTIONAL during pathetic pandering sessions

Some of the easiest ways for Democrats to pander to their audience are to entertain the idea of Trump’s impeachment or to tear up while discussing illegal aliens — which is why two senators couldn’t help themselves when recent opportunities to do just those two things arose.

“Why are there no calls for impeachment? This is unacceptable. I will not live in an authoritative country, and neither will any of these people. You can do more. I like you, and I will vote for you if you are brave and you do what we need. We need him impeached. We need him removed,” a woman said passionately to Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) at a town hall.

“There is no doubt that this president’s conduct has already exceeded any prior standard for impeachment by the United States House of Representatives. I agree with you. But as I said at the beginning, I also have no choice but to be candid with you about the situation,” Ossoff responded.

Ossoff went on to claim that to impeach, Democrats must “have a majority in the United States House of Representatives."

“He just laid it out right there,” executive producer and co-host of “Pat Gray Unleashed” Keith Malinak says. “You give Democrats power, we will impeach President Trump regardless of what the issue is.”

Joining Ossoff in his delusion is Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), who staged a theatrical display of fake tears while protesting America’s stance on deportations.

“Trump has gone too far. Even for his own supporters. When a father of three U.S. Marines is violently beaten and detained. When U.S. citizens are arrested for no other offense than the color of their skin,” Padilla said, close to tears.

“When a farm worker falls to their death during an ICE raid, we know it’s gone too far. Americans deserve a better path forward,” he continued, before introducing his new amnesty plan that would allow illegal immigrants amnesty after living in the U.S. for seven years.

“We’re going to reward you for living in the shadows successfully for seven years,” Malinak comments.

Gray takes Padilla’s plan a step further, joking, “If you’ve been breaking our laws for 20 years, we’re going to give you a new house.”

