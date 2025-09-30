Weekend chaos in Portland: Anti-ICE protests turn violent

After anti-ICE protests broke out in Portland, Oregon, President Donald Trump has announced plans to send troops to combat the lawlessness rampant in the liberal stronghold.

"At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists," Trump posted to Truth Social .

"I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

However, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek (D) wasn’t happy with President Trump’s announcement.

“Me and the group of elected leaders and community leaders behind me, we are in the central city of Portland, Oregon. And it is a beautiful day. Beautiful day, and we are very happy to be here speaking with you today,” Kotek began.

“In my conversations directly with President Trump and Secretary Noem, I have been abundantly clear with them that Portland and the state of Oregon believe in the rule of law, and we can manage our own local public safety needs,” she added.

“Wow. OK. So they got everything under control,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray jokes on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“I mean, there were some protesters that were armed, they had an explosive device there. I mean, that’s just Portland,” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in, adding, “We haven’t even talked about the Illinois Broadview Facility yet or what’s happening in Los Angeles. I mean, it’s chaos everywhere, and it’s by design.”

