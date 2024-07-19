The left's DISTURBING reaction to failed assassination attempt on Trump

Those on the left have historically painted those on the right as being cruel and lacking empathy, but after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life, it’s clear they’ve been describing themselves the entire time.

Even before Trump quite literally dodged a bullet, there have been countless times where celebrities, politicians, and mainstream media talking heads called for his demise.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Johnny Depp once bellowed into a microphone while veteran Broadway actress Carol Cook once asked cameras, “Where is John Wilkes Booth when you need him?”

There is of course the famous clip of Madonna telling a crowd, “I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House” and the horrific image of Kathy Lee Gifford holding a severed Trump head that’s been seared into all of our minds.

On a recent podcast episode with Glenn Loury, author and New York Times contributor John McWhorter hopped on the Trump-hating bandwagon and said something he will likely come to regret.



“I have taken a great deal of heat for saying, or implying, that I wish somebody would kill Donald Trump, and that is exactly what I was implying,” he told Loury. “It was irresponsible of me to say that in a public space.”

Pat Gray, Keith Malinak, and Jeffy of “Pat Gray Unleashed” are horrified by all of it.

“It’s like, 'Hello, New York Times, is this guy still employed?'” Malinak says, disturbed.

Former chairman of the January 6 Committee Benny Thompson waited until after the assassination attempt to go after Trump.

In a post, he had a staffer put a message on social media that read, “I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time ooops that wasn’t me talking.”

“He let her go already. By the way,” Malinak says, “Benny Thompson did try to strip Trump of his security.”

