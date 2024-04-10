Should 'Death to America' chants be protected under free speech?

There’s a frightening trend growing in America. "Death to America" chants are making a comeback, the latest out of Dearborn, Michigan.

The chant began when Michigan activist Tarek Bazzi took to the podium at the International Al-Quds Day Rally in Dearborn.

“We’ve been asked in the past, why are our protests on the International Day of Al-Quds, why are they so anti-America? Why don’t we focus more on Israel and not talk so much about America?” Bazzi said.

“Gaza has shown the entire world why these protests are so anti-America, because it’s the United States government that provides the funds for all of the atrocities that we just heard about,” he continued.

“And this is why Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Day of Al-Quds, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants, and pour all of your shouts, upon the head of America,” he added, before the “Death to America” chants from the crowd began.

While the chant currently qualifies as free speech, Pat Gray wonders if it should be.

“Don’t you have to keep an eye on that?” Gray asks, adding, “I’m just fed up with it. If you hate America like that, get out. Why are you here supporting it with your tax dollars? Get out, go somewhere else, go back to Palestine where things are so great.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.