From journalist to 'felon': What went wrong for Steve Baker?

Blaze Media correspondent and now official “felon” Steve Baker has just pled guilty to four misdemeanor charges stemming from his presence at the Capitol during the January 6 riot.

While Baker was there as a journalist, like so many others who did not feel the wrath of the DOJ upon them, the justice system seems to believe he was there as a rioter.

“You must have been so relieved when Trump was elected,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” tells Baker, who confirms Gray’s assumption.

“That was a big part of my decision, because my pre-trial hearing was the morning after the election,” Baker explains. “It was brutal. The judge really showed his intolerance.”

“He showed that he was going to be completely inflexible in the trial, he dismissed all of our motions — deny, deny, deny, deny — and then the most important motion that we had is we were requesting from the government discovery on the other 80 to 100 journalists that went through the building and weren’t charged with anything,” he continues.

“So we were demanding discovery, and the judge says, ‘No, it’s not necessary,’” he adds.

Gray can’t believe it, questioning how the judge “can just decide arbitrarily what evidence can be introduced.”

“I know that he can rule on things that aren’t relevant to the case, but that’s pretty relevant to the case,” he adds.

While Baker could have requested a jury trial, he did not want one in Washington, D.C., as 95% of the population voted for Kamala Harris — who has spent a large part of her campaign demonizing any Trump supporters who were in attendance at the Capitol on January 6.

“Not exactly a favorable jury pool,” he jokes.

