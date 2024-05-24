Terrence Howard's insane conspiracy theory about 'gravity' not being a 'force' is WILD

Actor Terrence Howard has been making headlines for the “interesting thoughts” he put on display on a recent episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Howard claimed that he remembers being in his mother’s womb, he remembers his birth, and that we are about to lose our gravity.

“He believes it’s all brought on by electrical impulses, and we’re losing the magnetic field. And so when that goes away, I guess gravity goes,” Pat Gray attempts to explain.

While his wild beliefs have gone viral, this isn’t the first time he’s been in the spotlight for sharing them. Previously on the red carpet, Howard was asked if he was serious about walking away from acting after completing his last 15 episodes of "Empire."

“I’ve spent 37 years pretending to be people so that people can pretend to watch and enjoy what I’m doing, when I’ve made some discoveries in my own personal life with the science that, you know, Pythagoras was searching for,” Howard explained.

“I was able to open up the flower of life properly and find the real wave conjugations that we’ve been looking for for 10,000 years. Why would I continue, you know, walking on water for tips, when I’ve got an entire generation to teach a whole new world?” he continued.

“All energy in the universe is expressed in motion. All motion is expressed in waves. All waves are curved. So where does the straight lines come from to make the platonic solids? There are no straight lines. So when I took the flower of life and opened it properly, I found whole new wave conjugations that expose the in-between spaces. It’s the thing that holds us all together.”

Howard then claimed that he was going to “prove that gravity is only an effect” and “not a force.”

“I’m putting something on YouTube where I will build the planet Saturn without gravity and build the Milky Way galaxy without gravity,” he concluded.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.