Arnold Schwarzenegger goes full patriot on ‘The View,’ derails Joy Behar’s anti-ICE ambush

On June 17, Arnold Schwarzenegger braved the coven that is ABC’s “The View.” Joy Behar tried to snare him with a question about ICE raids, but it didn’t go in the America-hating direction she hoped it would. In fact, it went in the completely opposite direction.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” plays the clip of the Terminator’s epic pro-America speech.

“You're an immigrant in this country. Did you have a visceral reaction to what [ICE is] doing?” Behar asked.

“I'm so proud and happy that I was embraced by the American people,” Schwarzenegger responded. “I came over here at the age of 21 with absolutely nothing. And then to create a career like that — I mean, in no other country in the world could you do that.”

“My bodybuilding career … my acting career, becoming governor, the beautiful family that I have created — all of this is because of America,” he continued. “This is the greatest country in the world, and it is the land of opportunity.”

Schwarzenegger then announced that he will be giving the keynote speech at Mount Vernon on July 4 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America. The event will include a naturalization ceremony — a formal rite of passage in which legal immigrants who have met the requirements to become U.S. citizens take the Oath of Allegiance, officially granting them U.S. citizenship. During the ceremony, these new citizens pledge loyalty to the United States, renounce allegiance to foreign governments, and agree to uphold the Constitution.

Schwarzenegger made it crystal clear that he loves this ceremony. “It's really a great, great celebration, and this is what this is all about — to celebrate people becoming Americans and coming to America,” he said.

All this while, the panel was politely nodding along, occasionally adding a “that’s true” or a “that’s great.” But then Schwarzenegger said something that caused their countenances to visibly sour.

“But the key thing also is at the same time, we got to do things legal,” he said. “Those people that are doing illegal things in America and the foreigners, they are not smart.”

“When you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest. Like when I go to someone’s house and I’m a guest, then I will do everything I can to keep things clean … and do everything that is the right thing to do rather than committing a crime or being abusive,” he continued.

That’s when Sunny Hostin placed her manicured, heavily ringed hand on his arm as if to say, “All right, honey, don’t go there.”

But he would not be deterred. “The important thing is when you become an immigrant to think about: Okay, I go to America because I want to use America for the great opportunities that America has in education, in jobs, creating a family. … Then I have to give something back,” he said, arguing that immigrants “have a responsibility … to give back to America.”

They “didn't expect conservative Arnold from 30 years ago”; they wanted “‘screw your freedom’ from five years ago,” says Pat.

To see the footage of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s patriotic speech that left “The View’s” hosts deeply uncomfortable, watch the video above.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.