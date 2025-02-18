Pope Francis and Tom Homan ENGAGE in heated immigration debate

Pope Francis has been criticizing Donald Trump’s immigration policies, specifically his deportation of illegal aliens and restricting the number of refugees that can receive asylum.

But border czar Tom Homan has the president’s back, pointing out the hypocrisy of the Vatican criticizing U.S. border enforcement while maintaining its own heavily secured walls.

"They have a wall around the Vatican. If you illegally enter the Vatican, the crime is serious. You'll be charged with a serious crime and jailed," Homan said. "So [the pope] can protect the Vatican where he lives, but Americans aren't allowed to do that?"

“I say this as a lifelong Catholic,” Homan added. “He ought to focus on his work and leave enforcement to us.”

“While we’ve said these exact same things for years, it is fantastic to hear a government official with actual power say the same thing, because the pope’s certainly not paying any attention to us saying it,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments.

“He’s got a wall around the Vatican, does he not?” Gray adds. “And it’s a big freaking wall. I think it’s 40 feet high.”

“How many illegals reside in the Vatican right now?” he asks, before Keith Malinak takes it upon himself to ask the AI bot Gemini the same question.

“No one who is not a citizen or authorized official is allowed to live in Vatican City, which has strict residency requirements,” Gemini responded.

“Oh my gosh,” Gray yells.

