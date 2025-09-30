Obama encourages Tylenol-taking pregnant women; blasts Trump over warnings

After President Trump announced that the results of a study from Harvard show pregnant women could be endangering their unborn babies' health by taking the pain reliever Tylenol — liberal pregnant women across the country have been uploading videos of themselves taking the pain medication out of spite.

And former President Barack Obama is egging them on.

“So we have the spectacle of my successor, in the Oval Office, making broad claims around certain drugs and autism that have been continuously disproved. And the degree to which that undermines public health to the degree to which that can do harm to women who are pregnant,” Obama said in a speech following Trump’s announcement.

“I’d love to see Trump say pregnant women shouldn’t drink alcohol and watch them deny that,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says in the middle of Obama's rant on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“For parents who do have children who are autistic, which by the way itself is subject to a spectrum and a lot of what is being trumpeted as these massive increases actually have to do with a broadening of the criteria across that spectrum so that people can actually get services and help,” Obama continued.

“All of that is a violence against the truth,” he added, despite Tylenol being reported years ago to be unsafe for pregnant women — before Trump ever mentioned it.

“Medical health experts have released an important statement on pregnancy and pain medication. It’s part of a study in the British Scientific Journal Nature, and here’s what it does,” a reporter on the Canadian Broadcast Company said in October 2020.

“It cautions pregnant women about using acetaminophen, and that is the active ingredient in Tylenol and many other medications that so many of us use to relieve pain or fever,” the reporter added.

“The statement is backed by nearly 100 scientists and doctors from around the world. They insist a higher level of caution is needed when pregnant people use fever and pain meds that contain acetaminophen, including Tylenol. The authors don’t have any new evidence showing the drug harms a developing fetus,” CBC’s health and science reporter Christine Birak chimes in.

“But their statement does say a growing body of experimental and epidemiological research suggests that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen might alter fetal development, which could in turn increase the risks of certain neurodevelopmental, reproductive, and urogenital disorders,” she added.

Gray is shocked, commenting, “Wow, did you hear the violence? Did you hear the violence against the truth?”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.