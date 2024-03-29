WATCH: Marco Rubio brilliantly slams fake news, puts ABC host to shame

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has recently been added to Trump’s growing list of potential vice president candidates.

While Rubio has never spoken directly to Trump or anyone running his campaign about the position, the senator says he would consider the opportunity “an honor.”

Apparently, that shocked ABC News host Jonathan Karl.

“You said it would be an honor to be offered a spot on his ticket. Really?” Karl asked, confused.

“Yeah, I think anyone who’s offered the opportunity to serve this country as vice president should be honored,” Rubio said. “I'm in the Senate because I want to serve the country; being vice president is an important way to serve the country.”

“Look what happened to the last guy. A mob stormed the Capitol, literally calling to hang Mike Pence, and Trump defended those chants of ‘Hang Mike Pence,”’ Karl fired back.

“I will tell you this: When Donald Trump was President of the United States, this country was safer; it was more prosperous; we had relations, for example, in a part of the world that I care about called the Western Hemisphere ... I think the country and world was a better place when he was president, and I would love to see him return to the White House,” said Rubio.

He then went on an epic tear about all the ways Joe Biden has been “a disaster.”

“Every single day, we wake up to a new crisis, a new conflict. Everything has been on fire since the time Joe Biden took over,” he said. “Afghanistan has gone down, Ukraine has been invaded, now the Philippines and the Chinese are on the verge of something bad ... not to mention the threats to Taiwan. We have this blowup in Haiti going on in our very own hemisphere.”

“You’re not suggesting that’s all happening because of Biden?” Karl asked.

“Absolutely, I am,” Rubio boldly stated.

“Because of Biden, Russia invaded Ukraine?” Karl asked, shocked, adding that “Trump's the one suggesting that there should be a deal that effectively gives Putin what he wants in Ukraine.”

“That’s not true. What he’s said is that he wants the conflict to end,” Rubio corrected, noting that “there is going to be a negotiation” in which “Russia is not going to take all of Ukraine, and Ukraine is not going to push Russia back to where it was in 2014.”

Pat Gray is wholly impressed with Rubio’s ability to so effortlessly debunk fake news while simultaneously speaking the truth.

“Consider just some of the international things that have gone on — some of the policies of [Joe Biden] that have led to the slaughter in Israel, the debacle of the pullout in Afghanistan, China continues to threaten to invade Taiwan, the censure of the U.S. from the British Parliament for the first time in history, the French are pissed off at us over the submarine deal they were left out of, the border invasion catastrophe — I'm sure there's a hundred more things I could name, and that's not even getting into the economy, taxes, wages,” says Pat.

“It’s a disaster, John Karl.”

