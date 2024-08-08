WATCH: The most jaw-dropping moments from Harris' Philadelphia rally

Democrats and their media friends are spreading the narrative that the Trump-Vance union is “weird,” but one look at Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s wildly progressive agenda, and it’s crystal clear who the real weirdos are.

At a rally in Philadelphia, the radical left duo presented their plans for the White House, and it’s enough to make your stomach turn.

Pat Gray plays the highlights from the rally:

The first head-scratching moment actually occurs when Kamala steps up to the microphone to kick off the event. With a giant, open-mouthed grin, she says “good evening” five times.



“Almost 20 seconds of ‘good evenings,’” laughs Jeffy.

Pat adds, “There is nobody weirder in public life than Kamala Harris.”

In the next highlight, Kamala broadly states, “We’re not going back!” before chants of “We’re not going back!” erupt from the audience. Harris and Walz both joined in the chants as well.

Keith Malinak assumes that the statement means “we’re not going back to the Trump days” when we had “cheap gas and groceries.”

“And somebody who cares about the border,” adds Pat, noting that we also had “lower taxes” under Trump.

Then Harris’ audience proceeded to chant “Lock him up!” Walz gleefully clapped along to the crazed cries for the continued political persecution of Donald Trump as Harris smiled.

The next clip captures Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff (who’s currently being lambasted for an alleged affair he had), and Walz’s wife, Gwen Walz, as they join their spouses on stage.

In an incredibly WEIRD exchange, Tim tries to shake his wife’s hand before she awkwardly pulls him into a hug.

“It’s just weird,” says Pat.

But the biggest cringe moment by far was when Walz stepped up to the microphone and delivered the following idiocracy:

“Some of us in here are old enough to remember – I see you down there; I see those old white guys,” he bellowed, pointing to a section of the audience.

“Some of us are old enough to remember when it was Republicans who were talking about freedom. It turns out now what they meant was that the government should be free to invade your doctor’s office. In Minnesota we respect our neighbors and their personal choices that they make,” he prattled, referring to abortion.

“We still believe in freedom,” Pat corrects. “We believe in the baby’s freedom too.”

“Here's a person who's had five born-alives from failed abortions” that he allowed to “lay there and die,” Pat condemns, referring to Minnesota’s lack of born-alive protections. “And then they’re going to lecture us on freedom?”

To hear more, watch the clip above.

