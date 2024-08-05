Kamala Harris' husband committed adultery in first marriage — reportedly with nanny, who may have become pregnant

The husband of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris committed adultery during his previous marriage to Kerstin Emhoff, and reports indicate that his then-mistress was once the nanny of his two children.

On Saturday, Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, confirmed the previous affair in a statement following a bombshell report from the Daily Mail and social media posts from pro-Trump activist Laura Loomer.

Citing 'a close friend with direct knowledge of the affair and pregnancy,' the Daily Mail reported that Naylor became pregnant by Emhoff but 'did not keep the child.'

"During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," Doug Emhoff said in a statement to CNN.

Though Emhoff did not name the woman with whom he had an affair, the Daily Mail reported that her name is Najen Naylor and that she once worked as a nanny for Emhoff's two children, Cole and Ella, and as a teacher at the Willows, the elite private school the kids once attended.

The affair allegedly occurred around 2009 and reportedly brought Kerstin and Doug's 16-year marriage to an end.

What's more, Naylor may have become pregnant as a result of the affair. Citing "a close friend with direct knowledge of the affair and pregnancy," the Daily Mail reported that Naylor became pregnant by Emhoff but "did not keep the child."

Naylor, now 47, did not confirm or deny the affair or the pregnancy but did give the Daily Mail a brief statement: "I’m kind of freaked out right now."

Kerstin Emhoff, 57, also released a statement about her previous marriage to Doug Emhoff and his subsequent marriage to Kamala Harris: "Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together."

Doug Emhoff and Harris, both 59, married in 2014. Emhoff reportedly told Harris about his previous affair before they wed. The affair was also made known to the Biden team in 2020 when Harris was being vetted as a vice presidential candidate.

Brian Fallon, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, declined CNN's request for comment regarding the details of the Daily Mail report. He also declined to give a comment on the issue in general.

Since Biden dropped his bid for a second term in office and Harris has become the presumptive 2024 Democratic nominee, Doug Emhoff has been stumping across the country for his wife. Harris has made expanding abortion rights a key campaign issue, and Emhoff seems to share her passion for permitting women to kill their unborn children.

Months after the Dobbs decision was announced in 2022, returning the abortion issue back to the individual states, Emhoff tweeted: "I remember when @KamalaHarris called to tell me about the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs. The first thing I thought about was my daughter. As a dad and as a husband, I’m going to do everything I can to speak out and help advance reproductive freedom."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!