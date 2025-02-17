Watch Trump skewer CNN’s Kaitlin Collins for pulling a Jim Acosta

The mainstream media has discredited itself for years by being nothing more than the Democrat Party’s propaganda machine.

CNN is among the worst of these radical leftist news outlets. Even though its ratings are abysmal, the network continues to trudge down the tired anti-Trump path.

At a recent press conference, CNN’s Kaitlin Collins was brutally silenced when she tried to pull a Jim Acosta and speak out of turn.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” plays the clip of Collins’ ruthless skewering.

“Mr. President, you won the White House in part because of high inflation. If your tariffs make prices go up …” Collins began before President Trump cut her off.

“Excuse me, we haven’t asked you to speak yet, please,” he said tartly before turning back to the cameras to continue showcasing the executive order he’d just finished signing.

“He does not like her,” laughs co-host Keith Malinak.

But Trump wasn’t done with Collins just yet. In the same press conference, when Collins asked his thoughts regarding Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voting against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Cabinet confirmation, Trump took the question as an opportunity to take another jab at Collins.

“If I didn't come along, the Republican Party wouldn't even exist right now. Mitch McConnell never really had it. He had an ability to raise money because of his position as leader, which anybody could do. You could do it even, and that's saying a lot,” he retorted.

Pat and the “Unleashed” panel can’t help but howl in laughter at what they regard as a well-deserved public shaming.

To see the footage and hear the panel’s analysis, watch the clip above.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.