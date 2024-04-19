All hail Taylor! Blaze host creates hilarious mock trailer about a society where (almost) everyone is a Swiftie.

At midnight, global icon Taylor Swift dropped her 11th studio album – “The Tortured Poets Department” – which fans have been eagerly awaiting since Swift announced it in February at the Grammys.

Already, the surprise double album is making headlines everywhere. Once again, Swift has knocked it out of the park. This should come as no surprise because, after all, who doesn’t love Taylor Swift?

While it is true that the album appears to be an immediate success, the truth is not everyone understands the hype surrounding the global superstar.

One of those people is Blaze Media host Alex Stein, who likes to, shall we say, poke fun at the absurdities of modern society — one being this widespread and unprecedented obsession with Taylor Swift.

In a mock movie trailer about a tyrannical society where almost everyone worships the blond pop star, Stein channels the dystopian world of Orwell’s “1984.” However, this satirical film is appropriately titled “1989,” which not only brilliantly references Swift’s fifth studio album but also parallels the literary themes of “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Dark, gritty, and unapologetically sardonic, Stein’s “1989” offers opportunities for both laughter and reflection. You don’t want to miss it. Check it out below.

And to all the diehard Swifties who will inevitably find offense in the trailer, please, shake it off.

