Religious leaders distance themselves from onetime Christian preacher accused of Minnesota assassinations

Organizations that helped Vance Luther Boelter become a Christian preacher and hosted him as he gave his faith testimony quickly disavowed him after he was charged in federal court June 16 with the assassination of a top Democratic Minnesota representative and her husband and the serious wounding of a Democratic state senator and his wife.

Boelter, 57, of Green Isle, Minn., studied practical theology and pastoral leadership at the Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas. He earned a diploma in 1990. The institute describes itself as a "Spirit-filled Bible school" that "offers a place to grow in faith, develop your ministry skills, and live out God’s calling in your life."

'He would likely have been killed or taken captive.'

Christ for the Nations Institute was quick to distance itself from Boelter and condemn his alleged violent actions in the early morning hours of June 14. The institute placed a prominent "Important Press Release" graphic at the top of its homepage.

"We are absolutely aghast and horrified that a CFNI alumnus is the suspect," the statement read. "This is not who we are. This is not what we teach. This is not what we model. We have been training Christian servant leaders for 55 years and they have been agents of good, not evil."

Infamous alumnus

While the institute said it educates future leaders for spiritual battle, it condemned the violence of Boelter’s alleged shooting rampage.

"CFNI unequivocally rejects, denounces, and condemns any and all forms of violence and extremism, be it politically, racially, religiously, or otherwise motivated," the statement continued. "Our organization’s mission is to educate and equip students to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through compassion, love, prayer, service, worship, and value for human life.

"These core Christian values and principles, which we highly esteem and embrace, are in stark contrast to the hateful beliefs, behavior, and actions now being attributed to Mr. Boelter."

Boelter was charged in U.S. District Court in St. Paul with two counts of murder, two counts of stalking, and two firearms charges related to stalking. He is accused of the assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, and of shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, a total of 17 times. The Hoffmans survived the brutal attack.

Boelter is being held without bond. He will next be in court June 27.

The FBI said Boelter burst into the Hortman home in Brooklyn Park about 3:30 a.m. June 14 after exchanging gunfire with police. He allegedly shot and killed the Hortmans and seriously wounded their golden retriever, Gilbert, who had to be put down due to his injuries.

About 90 minutes earlier, Boelter, dressed as a police officer and wearing a "hyper-realistic" silicone head mask, allegedly shot the Hoffmans when they opened the front door of their Champlin, Minn., home, police said. Mrs. Hoffman threw herself in front of their daughter to shield her from the gunfire.

Mourners lay down candles at a memorial on the steps outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul during a vigil on June 18, 2025. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

After leaving the Hoffman residence, Boelter reportedly went to the home of state Rep. Kristin Bahner (DFL-Maple Grove), pounding on the door and demanding to be let in. The family was not at home.

"The past several days have been surrounded by so much grief and fear. This senseless violence came to my door as well, placing me and my family in harm’s way," Bahner said in a statement. "I do not know why this man was filled with such hatred that he would come to my door; divine intervention led my family to change our plans, keeping us safe."

Before allegedly driving to the Hortman residence and killing the couple, Boelter traveled to the home of state Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope), police said. As Boelter allegedly sat in his fake police squad vehicle down the block from Rest’s home, a New Hope police officer pulled alongside and tried to get his attention. He stared straight ahead and didn’t acknowledge the officer, who then continued driving to Rest’s residence.

As more squad cars arrived at Rest’s home, the suspect slipped away without notice and allegedly went on to murder the Hortmans.

Boelter evaded police for nearly 40 hours during the largest manhunt in Minnesota history. He was captured at 9:15 p.m. June 15 about a mile from his Green Isle home and 60 miles from where the murders were committed.

Christian ministry

Boelter founded a nonprofit charity called Revoformation Ministries Inc. in 2007, according to IRS records. The organization filed 13 annual tax returns between 2007 and 2023, each reporting less than $50,000 in donations.

Revoformation Ministries' website was initially set up to promote a 2006 book by Boelter, "Original Ability."

"It presents a different paradigm on the nature of man and our relationship with God," the website said. "Original Ability will be shown in Genesis all the way through to the teachings of Jesus Christ. The author considers the understanding of Original Ability to be the single most important factor in successfully explaining the Gospel, yet most people have never heard of it."

There is no indication that Boelter ever published the book. The title does not appear in Google Books, on Worldcat, or at Amazon.

Boelter is listed as an author on Worldcat for "The Impact of Training on Performance," his 2016 master’s thesis from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee.

According to the Revoformation website, Boelter also did missionary work overseas, including travel to dangerous hot spots.

'Such reports … strike at the honor of God.'

"Prior to 9-11, Vance had already made several trips to violent areas in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, where suicide bombings were taking place," the website said. "He sought out militant Islamists in order to share the Gospel and tell them that violence wasn’t the answer."

Robert Spencer, director of the Jihad Watch website, said Boelter should consider himself fortunate to be alive.

"Islamic law forbids adherents of other religions to proselytize, on pain of death," Spencer told Blaze News. "If Boelter actually did this, he would likely have been killed or taken captive, unless the 'militant Islamists' with which he was conversing realized he was a fool and decided to give him a pass."

Author of more than 30 books including "The Truth About Muhammad" and the forthcoming "Holy Hell: Islam’s Abuse of Women and the Infidels Who Enable It," Spencer said approaching jihadis would not be smart.

"Trying to convert Muslims to any other religion, however, is extremely dangerous, as in Muslim countries there is generally no shortage of believers who would be only too happy to implement Islam’s death penalty for proselytizing."

Boelter gave several sermons at the Centre Évangélique Francophone La Borne Matadi in far Western Democratic Republic of the Congo. The church’s YouTube channel has videos featuring Boelter from 2021, 2022, and 2023.

In his 2021 talk, Boelter danced in front of the huge gathering.

"When I was 17 and I first got saved, I was excited about Jesus. I’m just as excited about Jesus, right here, right now," Boelter said. "When I get excited, I want to dance!"

He then virtually flew around the stage with his arms outstretched. "What Jesus did for me! Ho-ho!" he said.

'These allegations run contrary to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.'

Officials at the Matadi church released a statement in French and English disavowing Boelter after the Minnesota murders. It said Boelter visited the church as part of a group from the Minnesota-based Global Impact Center and had no affiliation with the church.

"It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we have learned of the serious allegations involving Mr. Boelter," the statement read. "We are heartbroken and grieved by such reports, which strike at the honor of God, the integrity of the local church, and the unity of the Body of Christ."

The Global Impact Center in Columbia Heights, Minn., also released a statement distancing itself from Boelter.

To fulfill the organization’s mission, "we collaborate with church organizations and individual volunteers," the statement said. "It is within this context that Mr. Vance Boelter has, on occasion, appeared in some of our meetings and ministry platforms, as seen in various media.

"However, we want to clearly state that Mr. Boelter is neither a member of Global Impact Center’s leadership team nor affiliated with any of our local or international church partners." Boelter's visits to the Democratic Republic of the Congo were all less than two months, the statement said.

"Like many, we are deeply saddened by the recent developments and the serious allegations involving Mr. Boelter," the statement continued. "These allegations run contrary to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and undermine the integrity of the church’s calling and mission."

