Caitlyn Jenner gets tipsy in Israel during attack

75-year-old Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner flew to Tel Aviv to be the guest of honor at a Pride parade — but all that came to a screeching halt when Iranian missiles began to pierce the sky.

When Jenner was moved to a bomb shelter instead of the parade, Israeli influencer Regev Gur snapped a photo of himself and the famous transgender athlete, posting it to X with the caption, “What did you do during the alerts? Because I'm drinking wine with Caitlyn.”

Jenner is shown in the photo holding a glass of wine up next to the influencer while in the bunker, but BlazeTV host Dave Landau doesn’t see it as a good thing.

“It’s wine o’clock somewhere, apparently in Tel Aviv while you’re getting bombed,” Landau says, dripping with sarcasm.

“The former Olympian, who’s 76 — you wouldn’t have guessed that,” he continues, “captioned via Instagram Friday with a picture of missiles, adding, ‘There is not a place I’d rather be than with the brave people of Israel. God, please continue to shield and protect us.’”

1/4 Black Garrett finds the timing of the missiles to be suspicious, as it was just as the Pride celebration was set to begin.

“Why would Palestine blow them up at that time?” he asks, alluding to Palestine’s strict laws against homosexuality.

“I’d say this is the most woman thing he’s ever done,” he continues, adding, “making a very bad situation about himself.”

Want more 'Normal World'?

To enjoy more whimsical satire, topical sketches, and comedic discussions from comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.