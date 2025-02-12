CONSPIRACY THEORY: Is Stevie Wonder really blind?

Household name Stevie Wonder lost his sight as a newborn when he was born six weeks early with retinopathy of prematurity — but some question whether or not the man behind “My Cherie Amour” is truly blind.

Even Shaquille O’Neal has his own story that’s raised some questions surrounding the truth of Wonder’s blindness.

“We lived in the building on Wilshire,” he said in an interview on TNT. “I’m already in the building, I’m coming through the lobby, the door opens. It’s Stevie Wonder. He comes in, says, ‘What’s up Shaq,’ presses the button.”

“He got on the elevator like, ‘What’s up, Shaq? How you doing, big dog?’ Yes, he did,” he added.

Caught on camera is also a time when Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder were performing together and as McCartney walked across the stage, a microphone fell in front of Wonder.

But that microphone never hit the ground. Rather, Wonder caught it. Even more suspicious is a photograph taken of Wonder while he was taking a photo of Michael Jackson’s wax figure.

Blind actor Ryon Anderson can explain the first two situations — but he tells Alex Stein he has no way to explain the last.

“People just don’t realize what they say or noises they make, so Stevie Wonder easily could, if he’s around him enough, know the noises that Shaq makes. Plus, he’s 7’2"," Anderson tells Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

When TMZ asked Wonder whether the conspiracy theories surrounding his blindness were true, all he said was, “It could be.”

“Wow, so he didn’t deny it,” Stein comments.

