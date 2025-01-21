CONSPIRACY THEORY: Why Michael Jackson was INNOCENT!

Michael Jackson will always be a pop icon, but whether or not he was guilty of some horrific crimes against children remains heavily debated — and Sean Hibbeler believes he may have some answers.

“The media has taken over people’s minds,” Hibbeler tells Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein." Hibbeler is behind the documentary film “Entering Neverland,” which was a rebuttal to HBO’s “Leaving Neverland.”

“It was right after ‘Leaving Neverland’ came out. I dropped that rebuttal, and it blew up pretty quick. As you know, HBO lies all the time, so it wasn’t really hard to debunk that, but I’ve known this for a very long time,” Hibbeler explains, adding, “it’s not like the HBO mockumentary forced me in that direction.”

James Safechuck and Wade Robson were among Jackson’s accusers — and Robson, who initially claimed that nothing had happened, took back his statement after Jackson passed.

“Robson was the key witness, two times, Michael Jackson’s lead character witness and was cross-examined by California’s top state prosecutor, and he did not crack. And not only was he interviewed but his family, brother, sisters, mom, were interviewed, and they both corroborated the story that he was never touched,” Stein explains.

“Then, shortly thereafter, when Michael Jackson passes away, Wade Robson doesn’t get his Cirque du Soleil job that he was in line to get, and then now he says that he was touched. Same with James Safechuck, a guy that got a free house, never said that he was molested, then he sees that Wade Robson started to get some traction with this story and he hired the same attorney that Wade Robson hired,” he continues.

“So both those stories are very weird,” he adds before diving into the story of Jordan Chandler.

“His dad, his stepdad as a matter of fact, committed suicide after all this because he felt so guilty,” Stein says. “Also, Michael Jackson was investigated for 19 years by the FBI, and they never convicted him or found him of doing anything sexual with a child. So why don’t more people know about this?”

