Dr. Drew trusted Fauci and ‘the experts’ — now he regrets it

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Dr. Drew was among those who decided to trust the experts — but his initial reaction did not last long.

“At first, I was trying to get everybody to calm down. I could see the panic, the delusionality,” he tells BlazeTV host Alex Stein on “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

“The part I really got wrong, I said, ‘Just listen to the CDC, listen to Dr. Fauci, I know these guys, let Fauci be your north star, he’ll get us through this,’” Drew explains. “I said that every single time, and that’s the thing I got the most wrong.”

“I was very active in the AIDs pandemic, I treated hundreds, maybe thousands of AIDs patients,” he continues. “He was extremely helpful for me as a practitioner working on AIDs patients. He was a good north star 35 years ago. Now, didn’t work out that way.”

Stein’s own faith in the medical community was rocked when his mother fell ill with COVID, and rather than saving her, the hospital put her on remdesivir against his wishes. She passed away just seven days later.

“I am not a conspiracy theorist when I say this. They wanted more people to die from this because it would make their narrative more true, that this was a deadly thing and that there wasn’t a 99% survival rate,” Stein tells Drew.

“My mom died in my arms. She went from talking to me, and then five days later, she can’t even breathe,” he continues.

“I’m very, very sure you should have lost faith. Public health proved itself to be a catastrophe,” Drew responds. “I can’t even believe the lack of caretaking, the fact that they all responded to centralized authority rather than their ultimate sacred responsibility of just taking care of the person in front of them.”

“It just didn’t seem like they even wanted to save my mom. And I’m not saying that they killed my mom, even though that’s how I personally feel,” Stein says, adding, “This is going to happen again, Dr. Drew.”

