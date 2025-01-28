EPIC RANT: Dr. Fauci pardon is A DISGRACE

Former President Joe Biden issued a pre-emptive pardon to Dr. Anthony Fauci before handing the Oval Office over to Trump, leaving millions of Americans wondering why someone who apparently did nothing wrong would need one.

Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” — who tragically lost his mother during the pandemic due to improper medical care from America’s so-called trustworthy medical system — is one of them.

“For me, what was so frustrating is that Joe Biden gave a pre-emptive pardon to Dr. Fauci,” Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” says. “In theory, you’re thinking, ‘Oh well, he’s just trying to protect him from the political persecution that could come from Donald Trump.’”

However, why would someone who did nothing wrong need legal protection?

“But if he didn’t do anything illegal, he wouldn’t need that protection. So giving him that pardon justifies every single thing we said during the pandemic,” Stein says. “What’s so frustrating when it comes to Dr. Fauci is that we know that he was lying this whole entire time, and now he’s going to be protected.”

“People like my mom were not even given proper care because what they said is, ‘There are no applications for COVID other than the vaccine.’ Because the only way they can get an emergency use authorization was if there were no other remedies whatsoever,” he explains.

“Which is not true, because we’ve had pneumonia since the beginning of time. We’ve had respiratory illnesses forever, and we’ve been able to give people medicine,” he continues. “But because they were so dead set on this vaccine and helping Moderna and helping Pfizer, they had to make it so that there were no other remedies, when there are other remedies, and because of that, people like my mom died.”

“Yes, I’m happy Donald Trump is president. But Dr. Fauci can go out there and give false information in order to give us a free vaccine, somehow that’s free, every other medical s*** costs a billion dollars, but somehow the vaccine is not only free, but you get a cheeseburger with it,” he adds.

