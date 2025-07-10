Epstein survivor SPEAKS OUT on celebrities she encountered

Juliette Bryant is an alleged survivor of Jeffrey Epstein who was lured into his orbit under the pretense that Jean-Luc Brunel’s modeling agency would skyrocket her modeling career.

“I was at a bar restaurant with a friend of mine, and then I was approached by a woman called Naja Hill, who apparently worked for Fox News years later. She approached me, and she said that her friend was here,” Bryant tells BlazeTV host Alex Stein on “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

Hill allegedly called her friend the “king of America” and told her he was there with Bill Clinton, owned his own island, and his friend owned Victoria’s Secret before asking her if she’d like to meet him.

“It would be good for obviously my modeling career, you know, I was young,” she tells Stein, “it sounded like the most amazing opportunity.”

Bryant then tells Stein that she went to a restaurant where Epstein, Clinton, and Kevin Spacey, along with a few others, were waiting, before they all met and shook hands.

“Bill Clinton actually held onto my hand for a very long time. It was very weird,” she says.

The next day, Hill called Bryant to tell her that Epstein “really liked” her, thought she’d “be great for Victoria’s Secret,” and that she should bring her modeling portfolio to the Cape Grace Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa, where they were staying.

While there, she saw Clinton give a speech at the Western Cape Peninsula Technikon, which she describes as a lower income university in the Western Cape.

“I obviously wanted to go watch the speech, and I did, and what I did notice was Kevin Spacey was filming all the students in the hall. I don’t know why,” she tells Stein. “After the speech, we went back to the hotel, and then they looked at my modeling portfolio, and the girls were sitting there, and Bill Clinton walked past and witnessed the whole modeling casting.”

“Then, Epstein looked at my modeling portfolio and said he thought I’d be perfect for Victoria’s Secret, and he wanted to bring me over,” she explains. “After that, his office started phoning, and Leslie Graff arranged to get me a visa, and get me to New York, and I was there within three weeks.”

After Epstein’s arrest and alleged suicide, some of the celebrities Bryant saw with Epstein denied being affiliated with him — including Kevin Spacey, who claimed in an interview that he didn’t know who Epstein was when he was flying on Epstein’s airplane.

“I don’t understand how someone can fly on someone’s airplane and sit at dinner with them and not know who they are. I mean, that’s an ultimate lie,” Bryant says. “It’s very strange that he’s gone out and done this interview, because it makes you wonder why. It’s like, is he about to be exposed further? What about his accusers that were found dead?”

