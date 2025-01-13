Former Versace model spills VERY WEIRD fitness secret that keeps him shredded at age 50: ‘I drink it most mornings’

Troy Casey, a “certified health nut,” has spent more than 30 years studying holistic health. Once a Versace model, Casey has since made a name for himself in the health coaching industry — and maintained his incredibly fit physique. He’s even published a book called “#RippedAt50: A Journey to Self Love” that outlines his health philosophy.

At Turning Point USA’s annual AmFest, Casey sat down with BlazeTV host Alex Stein to reveal one of his secrets to staying fit — and let’s just say you haven’t heard this one before.

While there’s a great deal that goes into maintaining his fitness, one of Casey’s secrets is an esoteric practice called “urine therapy.”

What is urine therapy, you ask? It’s exactly what you think it is — drinking one’s own urine. That and applying it to the skin for its alleged host of benefits.

Casey has been engaging in both of these practices for two decades.

“I drink it most mornings,” and “I like to put it on myself and go out and exercise in the sun,” Casey tells Alex, listing all the benefits of drinking urine. “It’s loaded with enzymes. … It's got stem cells; it's got steroidal elements.”

Of course, drinking urine isn’t the end all, be all in the pursuit of wellness.

Casey also advocates for regenerative agriculture, supporting local farms, eating organic foods, and restoring the health of our soils.

