‘I wasn’t allowed to say Jesus’ name’: Ex-Pussycat Dolls singer EXPOSES extremely dark side of Hollywood

Ex-Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones has been speaking out about the disturbing side of Hollywood for years — but no one has listened.

That is, until now.

Jones had claimed the group was essentially a “a prostitution ring” as far back as 2017 and tells Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” that while she wasn’t physically forced to do anything, she was put in “a pretty precarious situation” where she was made to feel like there were no other options.

“That’s pretty much why I left,” Jones says, adding, “I felt it was just too much abuse and too much of not what it’s about.”

Stein notes that Jones’ former group’s name, “The Pussycat Dolls,” is overtly inappropriate in itself.

“Do you think that they were trying to be sexually subversive by calling you guys the Pussycat Dolls?” He asks the singer.

“It was so overly sexualized,” Jones answers. “Our name was sex, we sang about sex, we looked like sex. It was overkill for me.”

“That’s a lot of the reason why I think I’m so vocal now. ... Look at how the music industry has turned into just a mess, and there’s no more inspiration because everything, just, we’re so desensitized, so now they’re going almost demonic and it’s like, that’s not hot either,” she continues.





“Travis Scott,” Stein says, acknowledging one of what he believes is a demonic act in Hollywood. “They’re going full demonic. They’re basically doing satanic rituals.”

“I believe these elites are doing weird stuff,” he continues. “They used to call it ‘satanic panic.’ Like, artists like Aleister Crowley, that’s actually been a thing in Hollywood for a long time where they’ve always kind of worshiped the devil and the occult.”

“I think it was more behind the scenes though, cause I used to say, when I left the Dolls, ‘Everything was really evil.’ And people would be like, ‘What do you mean? Everything looks so glamorous,’” Jones says.

“Now it’s so out there; there’s no hiding anymore,” she adds.

“You said people can’t be forced to do anything. If you go to a freak off, are you forced to have anal sex with Puff Daddy?” Stein asks.

“Well, no. If you’re held against your will,” Jones responds, explaining that “even Britney Spears has said she felt like she was trafficked” from lack of control over her own life.

“It’s because you don’t have control over, you know, your car service doesn’t show up, and you get sent home with a gentleman from the event who’s an executive and you have to basically really excuse yourself at the end of the night — if you’re able to,” she says.

“So I don’t think people can force you into something, but if they’re making it impossible for you, then, yeah, in a way it’s kind of forcing it,” she adds.

Jones also was forced to sign contracts stipulating she “wasn’t allowed to say Jesus’s name” or clarify who she prayed to.

“You’re never allowed to define who God is,” she says.

