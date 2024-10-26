Buck Angel: Did Josh Seiter go TOO FAR with his trans hoax?

When former "Bachelorette" hopeful Josh Seiter first sat down with Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein,” Stein made it clear that he thought the 37-year-old was trolling the country by pretending to be transgender.

Months later, he reappeared on Stein’s podcast — only to tell him that he was right all along.

“For the last five months, I’ve been conducting a social experiment online to expose how gullible and how delusional the left is,” Seiter told Stein. “The whole idea of postmodern gender ideology is ridiculous and absurd, and I tried to be the most extreme version of it and take it to its logical end to show how ridiculous it is that people can actually believe that biological men are magically transformed into women because they are having a gender crisis.”

Now, Buck Angel — who is a transexual himself — is telling Stein whether or not he believes Seiter took his experiment too far.

“I think that he made a very strong point that a man can just put on a dress and all of a sudden go urinate in the little girl’s room next to a little girl, and a lot of people accepted him. A lot of people called him out, you were calling him out from the beginning. So was he good, or was he bad, in your opinion?” Stein asks Angel.

“Somebody had to do it,” Angel says. “If we were going to continue on the road we’re going on, we are in a lot of trouble, seriously. Not only the trans space, but your space, the whole world is in a lot of trouble. We’ve got to watch out for these young people, and women’s sports is being destroyed by these people.”

“So, yeah, I actually appreciate what he did do,” he continues. “I think what he did is on some level a service to the trans activism and community so we can see that we need to pull back. We need to pull back on the reins and say that we are going too fast, and we are destroying a good thing for all of us transsexual people.”

