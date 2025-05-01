Justin Trudeau's own brother says Canada is RUINED

Justin Trudeau’s lineage has long been a topic of debate, as many conspiracy theories have swirled around who his father really is — but who his brother is is not up for debate and neither are his brother’s feelings on Trudeau himself.

His brother, Kyle Kemper, sat down with Alex Stein on “Prime Time with Alex Stein” this January to tell him how he really feels about the former prime minister of Canada.

“In your opinion, did your brother do permanent damage to Canada? Did he really make it a worse place?” Stein asked Kemper.

“Oh, I think so,” Kemper replied. “He was the spokesperson, leading the script, being the lead actor in the, you know, multi-trillion dollars of wealth transfer from sovereign Canadians into moving up the chain.”

“Right at the end of the trucker thing, too, that’s when all of a sudden the Ukraine narrative popped in,” Kemper continued, noting that right after Trudeau froze bank accounts, suspended drivers' licenses, and even threw some truckers in jail — it was, “Ukraine, we love you.”

“Everybody put a Ukraine flag in your bio, because this is serious. We will stand with you forever,” he mocked.

However, at the time of the interview, right-wing Pierre Poilievre had thrown his hat in the ring to take Trudeau’s spot as prime minister of Canada — but that spot has now been filled by Mark Carney.

But Kemper never had much hope for the country anyway.

“The way that the politics works, it’s literally just, you say ‘up,’ I say ‘down,’ game. It’s literally nonstop in the House of Commons,” Kemper tells Stein. “Nobody answers questions. It is absurd. It is an affront to the intelligence of all Canadians. It is no longer truly representative of it.”

Want more from Alex Stein?

To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.