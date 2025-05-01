Arlyn McAdorey/Bloomberg via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Justin Trudeau's own brother says Canada is RUINED
May 01, 2025
Justin Trudeau’s lineage has long been a topic of debate, as many conspiracy theories have swirled around who his father really is — but who his brother is is not up for debate and neither are his brother’s feelings on Trudeau himself.
His brother, Kyle Kemper, sat down with Alex Stein on “Prime Time with Alex Stein” this January to tell him how he really feels about the former prime minister of Canada.
“In your opinion, did your brother do permanent damage to Canada? Did he really make it a worse place?” Stein asked Kemper.
“Oh, I think so,” Kemper replied. “He was the spokesperson, leading the script, being the lead actor in the, you know, multi-trillion dollars of wealth transfer from sovereign Canadians into moving up the chain.”
“Right at the end of the trucker thing, too, that’s when all of a sudden the Ukraine narrative popped in,” Kemper continued, noting that right after Trudeau froze bank accounts, suspended drivers' licenses, and even threw some truckers in jail — it was, “Ukraine, we love you.”
“Everybody put a Ukraine flag in your bio, because this is serious. We will stand with you forever,” he mocked.
However, at the time of the interview, right-wing Pierre Poilievre had thrown his hat in the ring to take Trudeau’s spot as prime minister of Canada — but that spot has now been filled by Mark Carney.
But Kemper never had much hope for the country anyway.
“The way that the politics works, it’s literally just, you say ‘up,’ I say ‘down,’ game. It’s literally nonstop in the House of Commons,” Kemper tells Stein. “Nobody answers questions. It is absurd. It is an affront to the intelligence of all Canadians. It is no longer truly representative of it.”
Want more from Alex Stein?
To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.