MK-Ultra, Monopoly, and manifestos: Is Luigi Mangione a FED PSYOP?

The alleged murderer of CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione, was caught red-handed with the murder weapon and a manifesto at a McDonald’s — but some Americans aren’t buying the story.

“Guys, it’s obvious that this is some sort of psychological operation, MK-Ultra,” Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” comments, noting that Mangione apparently went to the same high school as a man who was recently caught roaming the streets looking for random Washington Commanders NFL fans to beat up.

“What are the chances? Two guys going viral for basically murdering somebody on camera happen to be in the same graduating class in high school,” Stein asks guest JP Sears.

“I do think it’s very bizarre that a young man with so much promise and obviously very smart — being the valedictorian of a prestigious Catholic school that I think cost $40,000 a month — it’s very odd that he would throw his life away to murder a guy that nobody even knew who he really was until he shot him,” Stein continues, asking, “Are we connecting dots, or are we smoking crack like Hunter Biden?”

“I don’t think we’re part of the Biden family on this,” JP responds. “What we can definitely say is the guy was mentally not well, and was that from his internal issues or was it from external influences? It’s a very valid question, if you ask me, and if you don’t think it is, I think you’re the nut job.”

“We know for sure the CIA has MK-Ultra programs, and I’d imagine other entities, potentially even more nefarious than the CIA, have their version of MK-Ultra programs,” he continues before Stein takes the conspiracy theories even further.

Mangione was found at a McDonalds, which is not only strange in itself but follows a string of incidents that made national news recently that all had something to do with McDonalds.

One X user, Vision4theBlind, connected these dots, writing in a post: “It starts out Trump ‘works’ at a McDonald’s. Shortly after there is an alleged E coli outbreak at McDonald’s. Shortly after this Trump, Elon Musk and Robert Kennedy Jr. take a photo eating McDonald’s while on a plane. Today the alleged assassin of the UnitedHealthcare CEO was allegedly detained at you guessed it, a McDonald’s.”

“What’s really going on?” The anonymous user asked before also pointing out that the backpack allegedly belonging to Mangione contained Monopoly money — which is a game McDonald’s is known for using to sell its products.

“It’s the Truman Show [sic],” the user added.

“Am I crazy for thinking that’s very bizarre?” Stein asks.

“No, Alex. You’re crazy for other reasons,” JP answers.

