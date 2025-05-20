All the men DOMINATING women's sports RIGHT NOW

There’s an epidemic of men identifying as women who then enroll in women’s sports to handily defeat them all — and BlazeTV host Alex Stein has a breakdown of those currently dominating the female sports circuit.

He lovingly calls the breakdown “libtards in the wild.”

The first transgender athlete, Lia Rose, took home first place in a varsity high jump competition at an Oregon high school meet — just two years after finishing last while competing against junior varsity boys.

Rose, who used to compete as Zachary, won the high jump at the Portland Interscholastic League Varsity Relays. In a video featuring his athletic prowess, someone in the crowd yells, “That’s a boy!”

Ana Caldas, another transgender athlete, has also been dominating female competitions this year. Most recently, the trans swimmer destroyed his female competition while winning five races at a national championship meet.

Caldas defeated his female competitors in the 50- and 100- yard breaststroke races by a whopping four seconds.

“His real name is Hugo, by the way,” Blaze News writer Andrew Chapados tells Alex Stein. “This is a guy who’s just joining an older woman’s swimming category and just dominating them. It was a 45-year-old to 50-year-old women’s swimming category, and this guy just shows up, and he dominates them.”

But those aren’t the only transgender athletes who have been blowing away their female competition this year.

Last year, transgender student Ada Gallagher finished in first place in 200M and 400M races during the 6A-1 Portland Interscholastic League Championships. And while many were outraged over the wins, Gallagher was back in 2025 at his Oregon high school to win again.

This year, the trans athlete finished more than seven seconds better than the rest of the field.

“People don’t want to believe it’s happening, and this is what happens regularly,” Chapados explains. “They’re successful, breaking records week after week, and the women are just sort of sitting there being like, ‘What can I do besides participate now?’”

