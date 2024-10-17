Josh Seiter FAKED being trans to troll the left

Alex Stein was right.

A few months ago, he called out former "Bachelorette" star Josh Seiter for faking his gender transition in order to troll the world — and Seiter is now confirming Stein’s original suspicions.

“Well, I’ve got to be honest. For the last five months I’ve been conducting a social experiment online to expose how gullible and how delusional the left is,” Seiter tells Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

“You were accepted by some, you were demonized by most, and now you’re saying this was all a ruse, this was a social experiment,” Stein says. “So, what you did is arguably one of the greatest social experiments of our modern internet age in my opinion.”

“Any biological man putting on woman-face and putting on makeup is pulling a stunt,” Seiter explains. “They are faking being a woman. And, so what I did was I faked being a faker. I pretended to be a pretender. We are all the same. We’re all men that were putting on makeup and dressing and claiming we were women.”

“And I hope that this could help some people understand that just because you put on dresses and makeup as a man, doesn’t magically make you a woman,” he adds.

Stein, who has put on tuck-friendly bathing suits in Target and pretended to be transgender for a short period of time himself in order to drive that same point home, is impressed by Seiter’s dedication to his experiment.

“You actually stayed in character for months on end, did multiple interviews, went on multiple shows,” Stein says. “Behind closed doors, I’m sure you didn’t pretend to be a woman, but you stayed in character every moment even when you’re just talking to somebody casually. So really, you’re an incredible actor Josh.”

“I think any trans person is an incredible actor. They’re all pretending to be something they’re not,” Seiter responds. “I hope I showed how ridiculous and absurd it is.”

