A man says he’s a woman — and his brain scan ‘proves’ it?

Transgender economist Brian Riedl, who now goes by “Jessica,” claims that his brain scans prove he’s neurologically female.

“Typical male and female brains contain subtle but real differences. And because our genes contain a full blueprint for both male and female development, it is possible even for some people with XX or XY genes to experience chemical changes in the womb that alter some of the gender development signals, particularly to the brain,” Riedl wrote in a post on X defending his transgenderism.

“I knew from age 4 that something was off with my gender, and later participated in several gender medical studies that confirmed a more female brain chemistry/architecture/functioning, hormone levels, and other biological characteristics,” he continued. “Most people who transition are merely aligning the rest of their body with other observable biological gender aspects (mostly in the brain) that emerged before birth.”

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey is disturbed that even some conservatives are falling for Riedl’s claims.

“This idea that brain scans can prove that you have a female brain — that’s just not true, and it’s not possible,” Stuckey says on “Relatable.” “Now, it could be possible that someone has true, true gender dysphoria.”

“But the remedy for that is to help someone accept their biological reality, not to get them to reject their biological reality, to try to change their outward appearance and try to force everyone else to accept something that will never be true, that a man can become a woman or a woman can become a man,” she continues.

“All of us have different kinds of things wrong with our brain or wrong with our thinking or ways in which our thinking is incongruent with reality. But we don’t try to bend reality to try to fit what our brain wrongly thinks,” she adds.

Riedl also claims that his family life with his wife and children hasn’t changed at all since he transitioned, but Stuckey isn’t buying it.

“I don’t believe you,” she says. “You have two young children, and you think that they accept this. They miss their dad, and this is sowing confusion in their lives. And you are sacrificing their stability on the altar of your desire, and that is the height of selfishness.”

