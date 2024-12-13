A message for the OnlyFans star who met her goal to sleep with 101 men in a single day

Before 23-year-old Lily Phillips became an OnlyFans model, she used to think sex was sacred. She even wanted to wait for marriage.

But college and dating changed all of that. Then when being an OnlyFans model proved lucrative, her promiscuity morphed into something that can only be described as heartbreaking.

Philips recently set a goal for herself to sleep with more than 100 men in a single day for shock value and to prove just how unspecial sex is.

While Phillips met her goal by sleeping with 101 men in a 24-hour period, the documentary she released in the aftermath paints the picture not of a young woman who achieved her goal but that of a broken girl who is hurting as a result of her self-objectification.

First, she plays a clip from Phillips’ documentary that has gone mega viral on X, garnering over 190 million views.

In the clip, Phillips, fighting back tears, says, “It’s not for the weak girls, if I’m honest. It was hard. I don’t know if I’d recommend it. ... It’s kind of like being a prostitute.”

“Like more intense than you thought it might [be]?” the interviewer asked.

“Defintely,” Phillips responded, before walking out of the room to avoid sobbing on camera.

Allie explains that this emotional response from Phillips is proof that sex is not purely recreational, nor is it purely an act of the physical body.

“She knows, as much as she wants to deny it, that sex is different. Sex is not just any kind of interaction; sex is intimate in not only the physical sense but the emotional and the spiritual sense,” she says, noting that much of Phillips' grief stems from how she “disregards her own value and her own body.”

“She thinks of herself not only as an object but an object in which 100 men who were basically unvetted could use and abuse as they see fit,” she adds, explaining the selection process Lily used, which did not include a background check and didn’t take measures to fully protect against STIs.

Despite the sadness Lily felt in the aftermath of her conquest, she has since announced that she plans to sleep with 1,000 men in a day this January.

While it might be easy to turn away in disgust and write Lily off as a lost cause, that’s not the Christ-like response.

“You were made by a God who loves you and who cares about you and who cares what happens to you. He cares how you're treated, he cares how you are viewed, and he views you as precious — as made in his image. You have a soul, you have a heart, you have innate value,” Allie tells Lily.

Even if the day comes when Lily regrets her choices and feels that she is irredeemable, Allie says, “You are not too far gone. You are not outside of God’s grace. You haven’t done too much. You’re not too dirty.”

“God's grace covers every kind of sin, every kind of depravity, every kind of mistake, and if you want a new self, if you want a new start ... then you can find that in Jesus Christ.”

To hear more of Allie’s commentary and the tragic details of Lily’s story, watch the episode above.

