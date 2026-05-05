ABC and the New York Times normalize leftist calls for violence

While Jimmy Kimmel’s widow joke wasn’t calling for violence, BlazeTV host Ron Simmons explains that calling for violence isn’t the problem — it’s the normalization of political violence that is.

“I don’t think Jimmy is telling somebody to go out there and kill somebody, I do think that he is making light of what has been, as we already know, from the two previous assassination attempts, attempts on President Trump’s life, and the fact that we should be happy if he’s dead,” Simmons says on “Relatable.”

And the first lady is on the same page as Simmons.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” Melania wrote in a post on X .

The first lady went on to call for “ABC to take a stand” in response to Kimmel’s joke, while the president called for his firing in a post on Truth Social .

“He ought to be fired immediately,” Simmons agreed.

But Kimmel isn’t the only celebrity normalizing violent political rhetoric.

“There are other people out here that are inciting things that we need to pay attention to,” Simmons explains, before calling out Hasan Piker.

“The New York Times basically platformed him, allowed him to participate in some of their communications. And this guy, he’s even worse than Jimmy Kimmel,” he says, pointing out that in an interview with the NYT, he suggested that the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was justified.

“Engles wrote about the concept of social murder. And Brian Thompson as the United Healthcare CEO was engaging in a tremendous amount of social murder, the systematized forms of violence, the structural violence of poverty, the for-profit paywalled system of health care in this country,” Piker said in the interview.

“And the consequences of that are tremendous amounts of pain, tremendous amounts of violence, tremendous amounts of death,” he added.

However, Simmons notes that Piker has said much worse on his own Twitch stream.

“If you cared about Medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott,” Piker said.

In another clip, Piker calls for property owners to be killed “in the street.”

“Yeah kill them. ... Let the streets soak in their f**king red, capitalist blood,” he said.

“The New York Times, if they’re a legitimate journalistic output, they shouldn’t be platforming a guy like this,” Simmons comments.

“I mean, that’s just way, way, way over the line,” he adds.

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