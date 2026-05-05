Trump administration establishes ‘red, white, and blue dome’ to allow safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

The United States has established a “red, white, and blue dome” of protection over the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the safe passage of commerce ships, War Secretary Pete Hegseth stated during a Tuesday-morning press conference.

Hegseth was joined by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine to discuss Project Freedom, which Hegseth described as an operation that is “separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury."

'We expected there would be some churn at the beginning, which happened, and we said we would defend and defend aggressively, and we absolutely have.'

“Project Freedom is defensive in nature, focused in scope, and temporary in duration, with one mission: protecting innocent commercial shipping from Iranian aggression,” Hegseth stated.

Caine stated that the operation involves more than 15,000 American service members protecting the region by land, sea, and air. Hegseth explained that American troops would not need to enter Iranian waters or airspace.

“We’re not looking for a fight, but Iran also cannot be allowed to block innocent countries and their goods from an international waterway,” he said.

Hegseth accused Iran of being an “aggressor” by “harassing civilian vessels, threatening mariners from every nation indiscriminately, and weaponizing a critical choke point for its own financial benefit.”

Two U.S. commercial ships and American destroyers had safely passed through the strait, according to Hegseth. Hundreds of ships from nations around the globe have since lined up to pass through, he added.

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Handout photo by the U.S. Navy/Getty Images

“As a direct gift from the United States to the world, we have established a powerful red, white, and blue dome over the strait. American destroyers are on station supported by hundreds of fighter jets, helicopters, drones, and surveillance aircraft, providing 24/7 overwatch for peaceful commercial vessels, except Iran's, of course,” Hegseth stated.

The war secretary emphasized the temporary nature of the operation and stated that “at the appropriate time and soon,” the U.S. would hand over responsibility to allies and other nations ready to protect the strait.

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Amirhossein KHORGOOEI/ISNA/AFP/Getty Images

Caine explained that “Iran’s indiscriminate attacks across the region” had resulted in 22,500 mariners on over 1,550 commercial vessels being trapped in the Arabian Gulf, unable to pass safely through the strait.

Hegseth insisted that the ceasefire with Iran is not over.

“Ultimately, this is a separate and distinct project. And we expected there would be some churn at the beginning, which happened, and we said we would defend and defend aggressively, and we absolutely have,” he stated.

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