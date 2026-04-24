Hegseth warns European allies to stop 'free riding' and help reopen the strait

Nearly two months after the United States launched its war with Iran, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is calling on European allies to join the fight.

The Strait of Hormuz has quickly become a point of contention in the conflict, significantly constraining the world's oil supply. President Donald Trump eventually ordered the United States Navy to blockade the strait while attempts to negotiate with Iran continue.

'They need the Strait of Hormuz much more than we do.'

Although America initiated this war along with Israel, Hegseth echoed Trump's earlier calls to European allies to fend for themselves. This comes just days after the former Navy Secretary John Phelan was fired by the administration.

"This should not be America's fight alone," Hegseth said during a Friday press briefing. "We barely use the Strait of Hormuz as a county. Our energy doesn't flow through there, and we have plenty of energy. Just look at the new global Congo line headed to Texas. A beautiful picture."

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Hegseth noted that our European allies, who have long enjoyed protections from the United States, are the ones disproportionately affected by the energy crisis sparked by America's war, urging them to "get in a boat" to resolve the conflict themselves.

"Europe and Asia have benefited from our protection for decades, but the time for free riding is over," Hegseth said. "America and the free world deserve allies who are capable, who are loyal, and who understand that being an ally is not a one-way street. It's a two-way street."

"We are not counting on Europe, but they need the Strait of Hormuz much more than we do," Hegseth said. "And might want to start doing less talking and having less fancy conferences in Europe and get in a boat."

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