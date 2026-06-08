Antifa with an AARP card: When did protesting 'dictators' become the new pickleball?

The other day, I was making a right turn at a busy intersection, and I almost ran over an elderly woman who stepped into the street unexpectedly.

She had lost her balance because she was crammed together with seven or eight other old people on the street corner.

If these elder protesters are being paid, whoever is hiring them must not care much about their safety.

This odd-looking group was waving to motorists and holding political signs with slogans like: “NO MORE DICTATORS,” “STOP RACISM,” and “NO HUMAN IS ILLEGAL.”

I hit the brakes and waited while they helped the lady back onto the curb. Everyone smiled and waved to me. I waved back. They seemed friendly and nice, if not a bit delusional.

Old is new

I’ve seen similar groups in other places. It’s apparently a new trend. Old people randomly gathered on a corner, or on an overpass, or outside a supermarket, holding left-wing signs and waving at cars as they pass by.

The car drivers honk and wave back, and everyone feels good about themselves.

Some people claim these retirement-age protesters are getting paid for their efforts. I don’t know if that’s true. But I have to agree that they look strange and out of place. And not totally authentic.

Welcome to the neighborhood

Usually, these protests take place in affluent, left-leaning areas.

Since there’s so much honking and waving, I assume most people who drive by agree with their message: Trump is bad. Racism is bad. Criticizing open borders is bad.

But if everyone they engage with agrees with them, what exactly is the point of standing out there?

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The illusion of a dominant left

One reason might be to convince people that the left is firmly in the majority, in your neighborhood and everywhere else.

This is an important project for the left. This is why every late-night talk show audience boos loudly every time the host mentions Trump or anyone in his administration.

You never hear anyone cheer when these people are mentioned. And surely there must be a few conservatives in those audiences.

But no, you only hear boos. I don’t know how the shows do that. Maybe there’s a big “BOO” sign flashing at the audience. Or maybe they are told ahead of time that it’s required. Or maybe the “booing” sound is just edited in.

However they do it, the effect is the same. The right-leaning viewer, watching at home, gets the impression that he or she is in a very small minority. And that the vast majority of Americans hate Trump and his people.

This is not true of course. But the illusion can be effective nonetheless.

This is probably why you see your elderly neighbors standing on street corners: to make you think all your neighbors are leftist and adjust yourself accordingly.

The medium is the message

And what exactly is the message of these elder activists? Their signs are weirdly generic. It doesn’t appear much thought went into them.

Like “No More Dictators.” What’s that supposed to mean? That Trump is a dictator? That all our presidents have been dictators? Last time I checked, American presidents are fairly restricted in their powers.

Trump can’t get his ballroom built. Obama barely got his health care passed. Biden wanted to forgive student loans. And couldn’t.

Do these old people not know what a “dictator” is?

Politics can be fun!

I’ve volunteered for different political actions in my area. I’ve waved signs from the sidewalk. But those were for specific candidates. Or particular ballot measures. We weren’t just spouting random slogans.

I‘ve always enjoyed political activism. It’s a great way to meet other conservatives and learn about the political process.

And interacting with actual voters is always great fun. Going door to door. Talking to people about the issues of the day. Listening to their concerns. Saying hi to their dog.

Old people are especially interesting to visit with. They are often the more independent thinkers, having experienced a wider range of historical events.

Simple. Obvious. Dumb.

But these old people I’m seeing now, they don’t seem to have anything of substance to say. They are more like bad political TV ads come to life. Simple. Obvious. Dumb.

And what about the physical dangers they face? Standing dangerously close to heavily trafficked roadways, exposed to the elements and whatever zombie street people might come along.

That woman who stumbled into the street in front of me? She could have broken her hip!

Call your ombudsman!

If these elder protesters are being paid, whoever is hiring them must not care much about their safety. These old people are apparently expendable.

But that’s classic leftist strategy. Once the minions have served their purpose, they’re tossed aside.

In the meantime, I continue to see these groups of old people lined up along the street, waving their signs, and expressing their tired outrage.

Noam Chomsky called this “manufacturing consent.” I would call it elder abuse.