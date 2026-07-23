Gay senior Pentagon official vows to 'undo' MAGA progress on undercover video. It doesn't go well.

Undercover reporter James O'Keefe has struck again.

The U.S. Navy has placed a senior Pentagon official on administrative leave after a hidden camera from a "gay" date with O'Keefe on July 6 appeared to catch the official criticizing President Donald Trump and vowing to reverse the administration's policy changes.

'Why do the gays in DC spill all the beans to me each and every single time?'

In footage shared to social media by O'Keefe on Wednesday, a disguised O'Keefe is out with an individual he identified as the director of business operations in the Office of the Secretary of the Navy, Brandon Newsom. On the video, Newsom claims to "oversee all corporate ops, so like HR, IT, security."

Newsom tells O'Keefe that while the Trump administration policies challenge his morals, "I want to stay and stick it out, so that way, when the time comes, I can undo whatever's been done [by the Trump administration]," video appears to show.

The alternative, he suggests in the video, is risking having someone who supports the administration take over his responsibilities.

When asked what specific policies he would seek to undo, Newsom appears to tell O'Keefe, whose disguise consisted of a blonde dye-job and a "Freddie Mercury" mustache, "I don't think there should be one specific prayer service."

The Pentagon's monthly voluntary worship services have ruffled feathers besides Newsom's in recent months.

Rachel Laser, the CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, complained in March, "Even if these prayer services are presented as voluntary, there is pressure on federal employees to attend in order to appease their bosses — especially since these services occur amidst the Trump administration’s campaign to punish anyone who doesn’t comply with its Christian Nationalist agenda."

Newsom, who expressed an openness to holding a prayer service where "all religions are recognized," is apparently keen also on doing away with the administration's schedule policy/career reform, which he told O'Keefe directly impacted him.

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"I was converted to schedule policy, which means all of my protections as an employee have been stripped away," Newsom appears to say in the video. "Hopefully that's the first thing that gets undone."

Although he acknowledged that he lacked the authority to change policy, Newsom appears to tell the undercover reporter that he has "the influence."

In addition to apparently divulging his desire to see multiple MAGA policies reversed, Newsom appears to tell O'Keefe that rogue elements have already done their best to hinder implementation.

"There's a lot of things that they [the Trump administration] tried to do at the very beginning ... they've still not rolled out because you have certain folks in certain positions who can slow-roll things," Newsom appears to say in the footage.

Later in the video, O'Keefe's date appears not only to call Trump a "textbook narcissist" but claims that the Iran war is "completely stupid" and "based on one man's ego."

O'Keefe later tweeted, "Why do the gays in DC spill all the beans to me each and every single time?"

When asked for comment, the Pentagon referred Blaze News to the Navy, which did not immediately respond.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao did, however, address the undercover report on Wednesday evening, stating, "The Department of the Navy takes the conduct shown in this video extremely seriously."

"Such statements and apparent intent to leverage a position to undermine the policies and direction set by our elected leaders are inappropriate and incompatible with the standards expected of Department personnel," continued Cao. "Effective immediately, this individual has been placed on administrative leave while we determine next steps to ensure accountability and protect the integrity of our mission."