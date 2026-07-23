'Vile' leftist podcaster is right: Liberal white women terrify the right, and for good reason

When liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch mocked Republicans for being afraid of liberal white women, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales couldn’t help but point out that she’s right — guilty as charged.

“I finally agree with something that Jennifer Welch said,” Gonzales admits on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” though she notes Welch is “one of the most vile people” she’s ever witnessed speak in her life.

Welch was on a “very short-lived Bravo series” called "Sweet Home Oklahoma" before starting her podcast “I’ve Had It.”

“She spews all of her crazy leftist talking points on her podcast. ... However, there was something that she said in a much longer rant, but there was a piece of it that I actually agreed with,” Gonzales says, before playing the clip of Welch.

“The Republican Party has perfectly exploited this personality and moral weakness in this sect of people. And that’s why these people live in fear 24/7, 365. They’re scared of the liberal white woman," Welch said.

“Think about what a bunch of p***ies these grown ass men are that they would be scared,” she continued.

“And they will say it. 'The white liberal woman is ruining America.' I’m just like, go put your pacifier in your mouth you titty baby,” she added.

“I mean, listen, she’s disgusting. She’s crass. But she is right. Like I too am terrified of liberal white women. I actually am. I am scared of liberal white women. I would just say that it’s for good reason,” Gonzales comments.

"Let’s start with the fact that you guys are the ones trying to, I don’t know, like groom children at schools, teach our kindergarteners about sex and sexual positions and, you know, masturbation. That’s you. It’s always you guys,” she says.

“You guys are the ones who are on multiple SSRIs, and you have SSRI eyes all the time because you’re mentally unstable. You guys are the ones who are constantly promoting violence,” she adds.

Gonzales notes that you don’t need to take her word for it; liberal white women are statistically “more mentally ill than conservative women.”

“The science says, according to Pew Research, in 2020, has a doctor or health care provider ever told you that you have a mental health condition?” Gonzales begins, explaining that Pew Research “didn’t even have a graph big enough for liberal white women.”

“It just goes off the charts. Like they almost needed to change their scale,” she says.

However, the poll “gets even worse” when it comes to young liberal white women.

“When asked, ‘Has a doctor or health care provider ever told you you have a mental health condition?’ More than half say yes in the 18- to 29-year-old age range,” Gonzales says.

“That’s scary guys,” she says, adding, “Are you understanding why we’re scared of you yet?”

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