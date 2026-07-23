The electric vehicle market is out of gas — you can guess who's freaking out

The American EV company Lucid Motors recently brought in restructuring experts AlixPartners to figure out how to stop burning through hundreds of millions of dollars every quarter. Corporate spokespeople immediately sprinted to the microphone to label bankruptcy speculation as completely false. Investors watched the stock price slide anyway, because nobody looking at the sales ledgers can claim business is booming. Deliveries remain a microscopic blip compared to the mountains of cash going out the door.

Lucid is not alone.

The market has spoken, with crystal-clear honesty.

A massive freeze has settled over the entire domestic EV market.

Last month, the number-crunchers at BloombergNEF took a giant eraser to their 2030 U.S. electric vehicle sales forecast. They slashed the expected market share from an absurdly optimistic 48% to a far less revolutionary 17%. That massive drop accounts for millions of battery-powered cars that regular Americans simply refuse to buy. Car lots across the country now look like metallic graveyards for unwanted golf carts. Ford put the brakes on its F-150 Lightning production. General Motors hit pause on major factory lines. An increasing number of hyped-up EV startups are suddenly staring directly into the financial abyss.

Green tears

The New York Times is far from happy. One of its contributors, Matthew Shaer, recently published a stern lamentation about American automakers backing away from EVs. He pointed out that global adoption is expanding in places like China, arguing that Detroit’s retreat will come back to haunt the nation.

That overly emotional column completely ignores the basic mechanics of a free-market economy. American automakers build what pays the bills today. When showroom floors begin filling with unsold battery-powered cars, executives eventually stop pouring billions into a financial black hole simply to satisfy coastal columnists and climate activists. Yet Shaer appears convinced that he knows more than the people who have spent decades designing, building, and selling automobiles. The sheer hubris is breathtaking.

Market demand drives every industry, including the auto industry. Everyday consumers have weighed the real-world utility of electric commuting and decided they much prefer internal combustion. Range anxiety, broken charging stations, and sky-high sticker prices turned off millions of working families. When federal cash subsidies began to dry up, natural consumer sentiment exposed the total lack of organic demand under the entire enterprise.

And the lack of genuine demand makes complete sense.

Driving in Europe operates on an entirely different geographical planet than life in North America. European commuters navigate tight medieval streets and short distances between nation-states. A tiny battery-powered hatchback works fine for a five-mile trip across a compact French city to buy some overpriced organic cheese.

America is a different beast entirely. It was built on endless interstate highways, vast open deserts, and heavy towing needs. Drivers routinely haul boats, livestock, and heavy camper rigs across hundreds of miles of open road in a single afternoon. A delicate electric jelly bean designed for zipping past European coffee shops will curl up into a fetal position the second you hitch it to a cattle trailer in Oklahoma.

A way of life

America’s automotive taste has always leaned toward mechanical presence and raw horsepower. Decades of American car culture were forged on the rumble of Ford V8 engines, trail-ready Jeep Wranglers, and heavy-duty Ram pickups. Drivers want machines that roar when they step on the gas pedal, not a glorified rolling iPhone that needs a software update just to back out of the driveway. They want to possess something that possesses them, a vehicle that sparks genuine pride and makes them actively look for reasons to hit the open road.

This has been the case for decades.

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Jetson ONE

The 1973 Arab Oil Embargo brought America to its knees. Gas stations ran dry. Lines stretched for blocks. Drivers waited for hours to fill their tanks. The country was reminded, in the most humiliating way possible, that its entire way of life depended on fuel flowing freely from somewhere else.

The lesson seemed obvious: America needed smaller cars, greater efficiency, and less dependence on foreign oil. And for a while, Americans adjusted.

Then the fuel started flowing again. The giant engines returned. The SUVs grew larger. The pickup trucks became rolling monuments to torque and the uniquely American belief that a vehicle should be able to transport a family, a boat, a couple of horses, and half a hardware store at the same time.

The EV backlash reflects something too deeply embedded in American culture to be dislodged by an ideological movement. Americans don't merely want transportation. They want a more profound experience: freedom of movement, the ability to point a vehicle this way or that and drive until the landscape changes. They want to cross 2,000 miles of the country without planning their entire journey around whether the next charging station exists or is occupied by someone whose vehicle has already been sitting there for close to an hour.

The market has spoken, with crystal-clear honesty. American drivers value reliability, independence, and real utility over state-directed tech experiments. Detroit car companies are returning to gas-powered trucks, hybrids, and high-horsepower muscle cars because those vehicles actually clear the lot. The free market dictates the winner every single time. The internal combustion engine, it seems, is here to stay.