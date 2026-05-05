Female breaks window of Philly home, tries to enter. Armed homeowner warns her to stop, but she fails to listen.

A female broke the window of a Philadelphia home Sunday afternoon and tried to enter the residence, police told WCAU-TV.

The armed homeowner warned her to stop, but the station said she continued to try to break in.

'I guess he had to do what he had to do to protect his family. There was a stranger. He's a good neighbor. He's very good.'

The homeowner ended up shooting the female multiple times, and she died, police told WCAU, adding that the incident is being treated as a possible act of self-defense.

The homeowner stayed on the scene, tried to render aid before medics arrived, and is cooperating with investigators, the station said.

"At some point, the occupants of the home did make themselves known that they were inside, and this person ... based on the information we have, refused to stop," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told WCAU.

Pace added to the station that "it appears that this is a case of a person defending oneself inside their own home. Pace added to WPVI-TV that the person who fired the fatal shots is licensed to carry, and no arrests have been made.

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Officers initially responded to reports of gunfire in the 2300 block of North Cleveland Street around 1:13 p.m., WCAU said.

Officers at the scene found an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police told the station. WXTF-TV said officers found the female inside the home.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m., WCAU reported.

The deceased female was listed as a Jane Doe, Pace told WCAU, which noted that it's unclear why she was attempting to break into the residence.

A neighbor named Shawnee told WCAU that the homeowner who fired his gun is a good family man: "I guess he had to do what he had to do to protect his family. There was a stranger. He's a good neighbor. He's very good.

Those with information about the incident are urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or anonymously online, WCAU noted.

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