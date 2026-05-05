‘Low-IQ content’: Meet the left’s new ‘radical leftist hero’

Like many of her fellow liberals, progressive podcast host Jennifer Welch used the latest attempt on President Trump’s life to show her true colors.

In a segment on her podcast “I’ve Had It,” Welch mocked Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, for her response to the assassination attempt.

Dressed in all black with a black baseball cap to match what Kirk wore in her video message, Welch said, “How would you feel if the president of the United States said he wanted to wipe out an entire population? How would you feel if your husband said, ‘Because he’s famous, he can grab them by the p***y?’”

“What would Jesus do? What would Jesus do to the black pilot? How would you feel if your husband, president of the United States, was an adjudicated rapist? How would you feel about that? How would you feel?” she said.

Welch also promoted her new anti-fascist book, saying, “Make sure you preorder my book, which I would like to dedicate to one Erika Kirk.”

“Erika, the person that I’m talking about today, fascist, is you. You. You were the racist fascist about whom I am talking to. The work that your husband’s company and that you are doing to America’s youth to make them racist, narrow-minded, hateful, and bats**t crazy is an absolute disgrace. And thank you for the outfit, hashtag inspo,” she added, while her co-host laughed uncontrollably.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is disturbed by liberals’ new “radical leftist hero.”

“It’s alarming to me that a lot of people are watching this content, let alone like one person. I don’t understand the other worthless shrew that comes into frame and starts cackling like it’s just so hilarious,” Gonzales says, calling it “low-IQ content.”

“You’re talking about Erika Kirk’s dead husband and saying that he’s a fascist because he created Turning Point USA so that young people could have a conservative organization to look up to so that they weren’t just inundated by leftist indoctrination,” she continues.

“It’s kind of depressing that people are, anyone is, consuming this content,” she adds.

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