Armed crooks allegedly enter home in middle of night, but homeowner is prepared — and opens fire

Armed individuals allegedly entered a Kent, Washington, home in the middle of the night earlier this week, but the homeowner also was armed — and opened fire. Kent is about a half hour south of Seattle.

Officers were dispatched to the residence on Hampton Way shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, KOMO-TV reported.

'It's just terrifying.'

The victims told officers that several armed people entered the home, the station said.

But the homeowner shot at the intruders and hit one suspect several times, KOMO noted, citing a Kent Police Department spokesperson.

The other suspects fled before officers arrived, the station said.

Police entered the home, cleared it, and began treating the wounded suspect until medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center, KOMO reported.

While a K-9 team tried to find the other suspects, the station said none were located.

RELATED: 'I didn't have any hesitation': Gun-toting homeowner says he spotted intruder in his house and 'just let it fire'

"It's just terrifying," neighborhood resident Sarah told KOMO. "We have kids here, two schools, we've got a middle school, an elementary school."

Many commenters underneath the station's story seemed squarely behind the homeowner's actions:

"I love starting the day with a feel good story," one commenter said.

"Too bad this was in King County," another commenter wrote. "The homeowner will likely need to hire a lawyer and spend lots of $$. Even though this was pretty clear[ly] a justified shooting."

"Excellent," another commenter stated. "Well done, sir!"

"Awesome!" another commenter declared. "Too bad he didn’t drop all of them!"

"I love a 'good news' story to start off the week," another commenter quipped.

"More target practice is required," another commenter observed.

"FAFO," another commenter stated. "YOU are the first responder."

"Great job by the homeowner!!!" another commenter exclaimed. "Need more of this kind of rock-solid SELF-protection. Thank you!"

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