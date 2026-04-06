'I didn't have any hesitation': Gun-toting homeowner says he spotted intruder in his house and 'just let it fire'

A gun-toting North Carolina homeowner said he "didn't have any hesitation" after spotting an intruder in his Charlotte residence last week and "just let it fire," WSOC-TV reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told the station the scene unfolded along Glen Brook Road off West Sugar Creek Road early Wednesday morning.

'He saved my life, saved my dog’s life.'

A man and woman who didn't want to be identified told WSOC they woke up to loud banging.

“You don’t know what their intentions are; you don’t know anything,” the man recounted to the station. “All you can do at that moment is protect yourself."

The man added to WSOC the intruder was in the home for about 10 seconds — and he soon saw the intruder in the hallway and immediately began shooting.

"I didn’t have any hesitation," the man added to the station. "As soon as I knew someone was coming in, I just let it fire, let it go.”

The homeowner also told WSOC he’s not sure if he hit the suspect, who ran away. Afterward, the couple hid in the bathroom until police arrived, the station said.

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“He saved my life, saved my dog’s life,” the woman told WSOC. “I mean, I couldn’t ask for a better significant other in this situation.”

The station said the victims are now wondering what may happen next.

“Now it’s just a matter of, 'Will they come back, what will happen?'" the woman noted to WSOC.

The station said it reached out to police to inquire if they have any leads on the intruder.

Under North Carolina’s Castle Doctrine, homeowners are allowed to use deadly force against intruders, WSOC said, adding that there is no duty to retreat, and the law protects residents from legal liability.

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