Machete-wielding females beat up homeowner in robbery try, cops say. But victim ends attack with single shotgun blast.

A pair of machete-wielding females beat up a Georgia homeowner in a robbery attempt late last month, but authorities said the victim grabbed a gun and shot both of the suspects with a single round.

Deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Grove Mobile Home Park in Douglas on Feb. 21 concerning individuals who were shot, authorities said.

Arriving deputies found two adult females — 35-year-old Stephanie Ann Nicole Castillo and 27-year-old Elisabet Gaspar — in a home with apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.

Emergency Medical Services rendered aid at the scene, officials said.

Deputies determined the shooting occurred at a different home after Castillo and Gaspar — who were allegedly armed with a machete — attacked the homeowner.

The victim told deputies Castillo and Gaspar arrived at the residence with the intent to commit a robbery.

A lengthy physical struggle ensued, officials said, adding that the homeowner was beaten and assaulted.

But the homeowner ultimately grabbed a shotgun and fired a single round, which struck both suspects, officials said.

After Castillo and Gaspar were taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center for treatment and medically cleared, officials said they were taken into custody and transported to the Coffee County Jail.

Castillo and Gaspar both were charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery, and one count of home invasion in the first degree, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said aggravated assault involves attacking someone with a deadly weapon or something capable of causing serious injury and carries a penalty of one to 20 years in prison per count.

