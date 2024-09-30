‘The first red flag’: Ob-gyn busts myths on the tragic Amber Thurman case

Dr. Christina Francis is the CEO of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists — and she’s exposing the truth about media misinformation surrounding abortions and miscarriages.

One tragic example of this is the recent story of Amber Thurman, which made headlines when Democrats began wielding it as a weapon to push the pro-choice agenda. They claimed that the late mother lost her life to Georgia’s pro-life laws that left them refusing to perform an abortion for her.

What really happened is even more heart-wrenching.

Thurman was mother to a six-year-old boy and decided to get an abortion after learning she was pregnant with twins. She made the trip to North Carolina from Georgia for the procedure, as she was too far along to legally be given the abortion in Georgia.

After arriving back home in Georgia and taking the abortion pills, she fell ill and rushed to the ER with heavy bleeding and signs of an infection. While the doctors did give her antibiotics and performed a D&C, the procedure was not done in time to save her life.

“She ended up dying, which is tragic all around,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” tells Dr. Francis, who agrees that it’s a tragic situation “that could have been avoided.”

“I think that we can actually draw different, very different, conclusions than what the media and politicians are drawing from that,” Dr. Francis says. “As she said, she was pregnant with twins, which would increase her risk some of complications from abortion drugs.”

“Because she got delayed by traffic, it said that the abortion facility could not hold her appointment for longer than 15 minutes. And so instead, a clinic employee offered her the abortion drugs. To me, that was the first red flag,” she continues, asking, “Where was the physician?”

“Where was the person who could truly give her informed consent about the risks of those drugs?” she asks, noting that it wasn’t just the abortion clinic that failed her.

The Georgia hospital that treated Thurman should have known immediately that she was showing signs of sepsis, which would require “immediate initiation of IV antibiotics and a D&C procedure.”

“That’s the only way that you can get an infection like this under control, you cannot control it with antibiotics alone,” Dr. Francis explains, adding, “Every competent ob-gyn should know that.”

While the media and politicians are claiming that this was due to Georgia’s pro-life laws, the doctors who took care of her aren’t even blaming Georgia’s pro-life laws.

“Georgia’s law would not have applied to Amber Thurman for two reasons,” Dr. Francis explains. “Her babies were not alive when she presented to the emergency room, and Georgia’s law clearly states that it does not apply in situations where a fetal demise or the babies have already passed.”

“Second of all,” she continues, “Georgia’s law has clear medical exceptions when women are facing life-threatening complications, that the doctors could have intervened immediately. So we need to be pointing fingers at the right things. We need to be pointing fingers at these abortion drugs.”

Dr. Francis also notes that these infections are known to be caused by abortion drugs, and “over 30 women have died in the U.S. now, that we know of, since taking these drugs.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.