‘Stay in the fight’: A message for your Christian friends who won’t vote

Abortion remains one of the biggest issues Christian voters face on the ballot, and many are demoralized by former president Trump’s moderate stance — as it will result in the lives of more innocents being taken.

Since Kamala Harris and her VP pick, Tim Walz, are drastically more radical on the topic of abortion, many of those voters don’t see a choice that reflects their values and are threatening to sit out of the election.

President of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary Dr. Albert Mohler is of the mind that sitting this election out is not the answer.

“We’re called to a very long fight here. We’ve got to stay in the fight, and that means that we’ve got to be honest about the political alternatives in an election like 2024,” Mohler tells Allie Beth Stuckey of "Relatable."

“When it comes to the Harris-Walz ticket, you’re talking about absolute unbridled support for abortion at any point up until birth, paid for by the American taxpayer, and, quite frankly, aggressively supported with all the power of the administrative state. On the Republican side is a very different picture, and frankly, we need to be honest about those two stark alternatives,” he continues.

Stuckey is in complete agreement, noting that a future Harris-Walz administration views abortion as a “fundamental right” that should not be left up to the states.

“I noticed just in their animation, Kamala and Walz in the debates, that this is really what they’re most excited about. This is when they kind of become most articulate, it’s when they sound the most knowledgeable. When they are talking about abortion, their fervor just comes out in full force,” she explains.

While the United States Constitution recognizes certain rights as inalienable, Stuckey and Mohler both understand that the Democrat ticket plans to recognize abortion as one of those.

“From the Christian worldview, there are certain human rights that the government doesn’t create, it just recognizes and agrees to honor, and that’s ridiculous when it comes to abortion on both counts, because there is no society throughout all of human history that has somehow come to the claim that abortion is a fundamental, inalienable right,” Mohler says.

“Governor Walz, he signed one of the most aggressively pro-abortion bills in all of, I won’t say American history, all of world history, in which there’s absolutely no restriction on abortion, period. The bill that he supported and signed into law in the state of Minnesota,” he continues, adding, “I think he means what he says, and that’s what scares me the most.”

