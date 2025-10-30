Allie Beth Stuckey delivers bold speech on Charlie Kirk’s “5 most controversial truths” at TPUSA LSU stop

On October 27, conservative firebrand and BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey, star of the hit Christian podcast “Relatable,” commanded the stage at Turning Point USA’s Baton Rouge, Louisiana, tour stop, where over 1,500 cheering college students packed the Raising Canes River Center Theatre to capacity.

Allie opened by encouraging the crowd with her favorite Charlie-ism — the phrase he used to encourage her with when the media tried to smear her: “Keep slugging.”

“I want you to think of that phrase every minute of every day. The only thing that you can do with the grace and the power of God is to keep slugging — first for the honor and the glory of Jesus Christ, but also in honor of Charlie Kirk,” she said as students stood to their feet and applauded.

She then launched into an inspiring speech titled “5 of Charlie Kirk’s Most Controversial Truths.”

Truth #1: Feminism has failed women

While the feminist movement claims to be pro-women and pro-equality, it’s actually worked to women’s detriment. Instead of making women equal to men, the feminist movement sought to make women the same as men.

“It has fed us this lie that in order to be respected, that we women have to talk like men, that we have to act like men, that we have to be like men,” Allie said.

But that required forsaking the very things that make us women — primarily being moms and wives, which the feminist industrial complex has demonized by pushing abortion, sexual liberation, and gender abolitionism.

Feminism has “left each and every one of its followers lonelier and more broken,” said Allie, who then reminded the women in the audience the truth about who they are.

“Your value, your worth comes from the God who created you. ... You were made in God’s image, and your equal worth, your inherent worth, comes from that reality. It doesn't come from feminism. ... You can be strong, and you can be courageous, and you can be brilliant, and you can be hardworking, and you do not need to act like a man to do that.”

Truth #2: Porn has weakened men

Pornography, Allie candidly explained, doesn’t just harm men; it harms everyone and everything we ought to hold dear: women, children, marriage, and psychological and physical safety. Porn “objectifies women and children,” “commercializes sex,” “glorifies violence,” “creates addiction and shame,” “destroys marriages,” “ruins your perception of other people,” and has become “the legal loophole for sex trafficking,” she warned.

“Men, we need you, and we need your masculinity, and we need your strength, and we need your boldness, and we need your courage, and we need those things to be harnessed for good,” Allie pleaded.

“We need really strong men, and porn makes you weak.”

Truth #3: Merit always trumps DEI

The fear of oppression based on skin color, gender, or any other trait is a hardship Americans today don’t have to worry about.

“And so, we should not be doling out punishments or doling out rewards based on what people look like, based on their sex, based on how they identify. That is actually called partiality, and the Bible calls it a sin,” Allie declared.

The truth was, is, and will always be that nothing in life is “fair.”

“There are different circumstances surrounding our births, different economic situations, different kinds of parents, different kinds of springboards that we’re given, different kinds of setbacks, a different set of strengths, a different set of weaknesses, different kind of personality, different connections that we all make,” Allie said.

Man’s futile attempt to level the playing field in the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion only creates more of the evils, like racism and sexism, it supposedly aims to eradicate.

Allie, echoing Charlie, clarified that “what matters across the board is excellence. What matters across the board is hard work. None of us is entitled to anything ... so we should only reward that which someone works for through her own talents and efforts.”

Truth #4: America is a Christian nation

Leftists who are threatened by Judeo-Christian principles that challenge every progressive narrative often try to erase America’s deeply religious heritage. They pretend Enlightenment-based ideals, not Christian doctrine, are the bedrock of the nation’s foundation.

But that’s a lie.

While, yes, our founders passionately believed in free speech and expression — core Enlightenment ideas — these values didn’t contradict or eclipse their commitment to God.

“From the Declaration of Independence to all of our founding documents, all of the founders at the very least understood that it was the direction of providence, the Creator of the universe, the giver of all rights, that laid the foundation for this country, is the source of liberty, and the author of morality,” Allie said.

“America makes no sense without Christianity. America makes no sense without the recognition, as we read in the Declaration of Independence, that we were given certain unalienable rights ... given to us by a Creator whose power transcends the government, and therefore, the government cannot arbitrarily take those rights away,” she declared. “That is the foundation on which our country is built.”

Truth #5: Jesus is the only way to Heaven

This particular truth — the central message of the gospel — is the one that got Charlie killed and the one that makes him a martyr, Allie said.

She then shared the good news of salvation through Jesus with those in the crowd who aren’t believers. “By grace through faith, if you believe in that gospel, you won’t die, but you’ll have eternal life,” she encouraged.

“Charlie was first an evangelist, he was first an apologist before he was a political activist or an organizer, and he shared that gospel. He died for that gospel because he believed it to be true. And he wanted you to know that it’s true. And I want you to know that it’s true.”

Allie ended with this powerful reminder: “One day Jesus is coming back, and there will be no more politics. There will be no more debate. There will be no more division.”

“But he’s not here yet, which means that in the meantime ... we’ve got work to do. And that might look different for every single one of us, but let me tell you what I tell my audience all the time. ... Do the next right thing in faith with excellence and for the glory of God.”

To hear Allie’s full speech, watch the video above.

