Conservatives: Stop making excuses for Andrew Tate

The influence of Andrew Tate has spread rapidly through conservative youth, particularly among young disillusioned men. While some conservatives believe it’s a good thing, Allie Beth Stuckey believes it’s dangerous.

“You will see conservatives, unabashedly, without caveat, uncritically platform Andrew Tate and say, ‘Well, he’s got interesting things to say about society, so I’m just going to forget the rest of everything that he is and I’m going to platform him without pushing back at all,’” Stuckey says.

While Stuckey doesn’t believe someone has to be perfect in order to be heard, she explains that Tate’s message is a “net negative.”

Tate, who recently converted to Islam, is a British-American social media influencer with 10.5 million followers on X and 2 million on Rumble, and he once ran a cam girl business where he hired women to essentially do “virtual porn sessions” with male customers.

“They would take the women, would take a tiny cut of the money, and then Tate and his brother, I believe, would take most of the money. And so, he also sold courses on how men can become pimps and how men can get women to do whatever they want them to do,” Stuckey explains.

Tate is extraordinarily popular in the United Kingdom, where a 2023 survey found that eight in 10 British boys ages 16-17 had consumed Tate’s content. He also currently faces charges in Romania for “human trafficking for trafficking of minors, for forming an organized criminal group, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering.”

Tate denies these allegations, claiming that it’s simply the matrix out to get him because he’s disrupting the feminist system.

However, his own words make that hard to believe.

“I have to f*** her so she obeys me. I don’t give a **** about having sex with beautiful women. I f*** them so they listen to me, so I can get what I actually want, which is not them; it’s a means to an end. Every single Bond girl was exploited; that’s exactly what I do,” Tate said in a video he took of himself.

“When I watch a Bond film and I see him basically pimp a *****, to me that speaks to my heart. I’ve been there, I’ve done that. Anyone who’s followed me long enough knows that I first made my million dollars with a webcam business. I have met beautiful women with a good personality and thought, ‘She will make me money,’” Tate continued.

Tate, who has claimed that this all happened 10 years ago, has also allegedly forced women who worked for him to get his name tattooed on them, like a brand.

“That wasn’t all 10 years ago,” Stuckey says. “Some of what he was saying was just a few years ago. He openly admitted during COVID that he hired more girls to pimp out for this so-called sex work, this prostitution over cameras.”

Now, Tate is teasing a potential run for prime minister.

“Why do people listen to Andrew Tate? Is it something that we should consider, is it because there is a dearth of masculinity on the right? Is it because Christians have become so feminized and have not given good masculine examples to men?” Stuckey asks.

“I don’t think that it is not worth debating,” she adds.

