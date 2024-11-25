Campus Crusade for Christ’s ‘Diversity Team’ sent a ridiculous post-election note — to BIPOC only

Campus Crusade for Christ, also known as Cru, is a college organization whose mission is reportedly to connect people to Jesus Christ. However, as of late, it seems that it's been more interested in connecting students with the woke agenda.

“They were basically presenting theological liberalism, political liberalism, as a viable option for their ministry leaders, things like pronoun politeness, they even presented affirmation of transgenderism, not as Cru’s own position, but as a position that some Christians might hold, and, of course, they have been very supportive of the social racial justice movement over the past few years,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” comments.

After Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, things got even stranger — specifically with Cru’s “Oneness and Diversity” national team.

“After the election, they kind of played this mushy middle role that they’ve been playing for a while, pretending that voting for Kamala Harris is like a viable option for Christians and that we should refer to the sadness of Christians and feel for the sadness of Christians who are disappointed that Kamala Harris — who rabidly and enthusiastically supported abortion through all nine months of pregnancy — lost,” Stuckey says.

This “Oneness and Diversity” team also reportedly sent out a post-election letter, reportedly addressed only to its list of minority and BIPOC staff members. The letter was titled “Oneness is a truth and a journey.”

“The letter sought to help them with the spectrum of feelings following Trump’s victory but mostly focused on feelings of anger and grief. So the problem is first that they sent it out to racial minorities only, and this is just something that we see in the legacy of 2020,” Stuckey explains.

“A lot of Christian leaders doing this, pretending that black and brown Christians have to get one message, and it’s a message of comfort and I would say coddling, and then the white members have to get another message and that is a message of ‘You bear all of the sins and the responsibilities of everyone who has roughly the same skin color as you,’” she continues.

“Which, of course, is just not the gospel. The truth is that both sides need to hear, ‘You are responsible for your actions, you are not responsible for the sins of your ancestors, you’re not responsible even for the victories and successes of your ancestors, you are not judged by these things, but you are judged by your own heart,’” she adds.

